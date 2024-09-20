As part of Geeked Week 2024, Netflix has just dropped the new trailer for the second season of their Korean fantasy drama, Hellbound, and it looks like the action is about to ramp up as society crumbles in the wake of the catastrophic events in Season 1. The series is the brainchild of Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, based on his webcomic titled Hell. Yeon also directs episodes of the series, serving as a co-writer alongside Choi Kyu-seok. The series is being produced by Seung-min Byun (The Cursed), Yeon-ho Kim (Train to Busan), and Joohyun Yu (The Cursed).

In a society where terrifying decrees and violent punishments are routine, The New Truth Church struggles to maintain control following the unexplained disappearance of its leader, Chairman Jung Jinsu (Kim Sung-cheol). The Arrowhead Cult is growing ever more powerful too, as it attempts to spread its influence via the medium of highly aggressive propaganda and public spectacles. The government is leaning on The New Truth to restore public order, using the resurrection of Park Jungja (Kim Shin-rock) to reinforce their authority.

Acclaimed upon its release, the first episode of the first season premiered on September 9, 2021, at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, which made Hellbound the first-ever Korean drama to be screened at the festival.

What Was Season 1 of 'Hellbound' About?

When the first season was released in 2021, Netflix released the official description of the series which attempted to encapsulate the utter chaos that unfolded during the events of the story:

“Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell.”

