Netflix has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming Korean fantasy series Hellbound, from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, based on his webcomic titled Hell.

The story of Hellbound takes place on a fantasy version of Earth, where supernatural creatures begin to show up to drag humans to Hell.

The series will be staring actors Yoo Ah-in (Voice of Silence), Park Jeong-min (Sunset in My Hometown, Deliver Us From Evil), Kim Hyun-joo (Undercover, Watcher), Won Jin-ah (Melting Me Softly, She Would Never Know), and Yang Ik-june (Breathless).

Yeon, who is most known for writing and directing Train to Busan and its sequel Penninsula, is set to direct all six episodes of the series. He also serves as a co-writer on the series, working alongside Choi Kyu-seok. The series is being produced by Seung-min Byun (The Cursed), Yeon-ho Kim (Train to Busan), and Joohyun Yu (The Cursed).

The first episode of the series premiered on September 9, 2021, at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, which made Hellbound the first-ever Korean drama to be screened at the festival.

Watch the trailer for Hellbound below. All six episodes of the series drop on Netflix on November 19.

The official description of the series by Netflix reads as the following:

“Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell.”

