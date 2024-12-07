Fans of the hit K-Drama All of Us Are Dead have been waiting for Season 2 of the series for quite a few years now. Though the second season is greenlit and underway, many have grown restless during the wait. If this sounds like you, and you’ve been craving a show similar to All of Us Are Dead, you're in luck. It may not seem difficult to find shows like it, since, at its core, All of Us Are Dead is a zombie show, but it added so many unique twists and brought new life to the genre that can’t be replicated. This is why, as you’re waiting for Season 2, you should turn your attention to Hellbound. It may not follow zombies, but you’d be surprised just how perfect a companion piece it is to All of Us Are Dead — and yes, it’s a K-drama too!

Hellbound is set in a future where beings called “angels” appear and condemn people to Hell. There’s seemingly no rhyme or reason to why these people are chosen other than that they’ve committed sins at some point in their lives. They are given a date and time that they will be sent to Hell, and when that time comes, a demonlike monster appears and burns that person’s body. It's far more of a psychological type of villain than All of Us Are Dead’s zombie outbreak, but it’s the horrific and unforgiving nature of the show’s villains and premises that make them so compatible.

‘Hellbound’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Are Similarly Hopeless

The biggest thread that pulls together Hellbound and All of Us Are Dead is how utterly hopeless both series feel. And that’s not a negative thing. It can be hard to evoke such raw terror and emotion in a show or movie, especially when said show deals with supernatural beings and is so bizarrely fictional. Yet, there is a consistent and overwhelming sense of dread and terror dangling over not only the characters but the viewer as well during both shows.

The shows depict a society collapsing, a world falling apart, and people struggling to keep it together while fighting for their own lives without knowing if they’ll make it through another night. There is never any way of guessing what will happen next, whether it be who will receive a condemnation or fall victim to the zombie outbreak. It’s something that both shows touch on so well, albeit in their own ways, since they both follow very different groups of characters. While All of Us Are Dead primarily sticks with the same group of high school students, Hellbound jumps around a bit. But even though we’re following drastically different groups, we still have that same feeling that no one is safe, even those that you think would be untouchable are a viable target — and the results are jaw-dropping.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Hellbound’ Are Different Types of Horror

All of Us Are Dead is a straightforward gorefest when it comes to its horror elements. After all, zombies aren’t known to be clean beings. Hellbound is much more psychological in its approach to horror. But, strangely, these differences make them even more perfect companion pieces. In a way, Hellbound’s plot perfectly fits into the story of All of Us Are Dead. After all, the zombie outbreak didn’t just create itself — someone has to pay for their sins.

Hellbound is all about existentialism as well, focusing on themes of faith, judgment, and religion, while also grappling with the condemnations to Hell. Existentialism is also an underlying theme in All of Us Are Dead, especially since the main characters are teenagers, and the weight of the world quite literally rests on their shoulders. With every new zombie that becomes, they lose yet another human life, and humanity dwindles more and more. Yet none of them know how or why any of this is happening. Hellbound faces these questions head-on, and its villains are literally existential crises you can’t escape no matter how hard you try.

So, while you wait out the excruciatingly long run-up to All of Us Are Dead Season 2, give Hellbound a watch. It may not be about flesh-eating zombies, but it’s sure to give you the same chills and thrills that All of Us Are Dead delivered so well.

Hellbound is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix