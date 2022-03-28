This July will see the fourteenth anniversary of the release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army. The second film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics character by legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has since become a cult favorite, and now, fans will get a new chance to demonstrate their love for the film. On March 31, Vice Press will be re-releasing a limited edition poster for the film from legendary movie poster artist Drew Struzan.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army was the sequel to 2004's Hellboy. It saw the return of writer and director del Toro as well as stars Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, and Doug Jones. Hellboy, played by Perlman, is a demon from another world that was summoned to Earth as a child by Nazis. He ends up being captured by the Allies and is raised in America by a member of a paranormal defense organization. As an adult, he works to protect the world from evil. The sequel sees Hellboy attempting to prevent an uprising against humanity by the magical underworld.

Struzan was originally commissioned to make the poster by del Toro himself, in order to promote the film. Struzan is known for his iconic posters for films series like Back to the Future, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and even The Muppets. Originally, the poster was only available to fans who were lucky enough to be at the 2008 New York Comic-Con, the one and only time it was officially available. Now, thanks to Vice Press in collaboration with Struzan and Universal Studios, fans from across the world have another chance to own two limited editions of this poster.

Image via Sony Pictures

The poster features Hellboy front and center with his iconic trench coat blowing in the wind and him wielding “The Good Samaritan”, the gun he uses in both films. In the background, a series of the Golden Army’s clockwork soldiers can be seen standing over him menacingly. The first version of the poster fans can get is a standard movie poster with the logo and credits on the bottom, with the title printed in a gold hot foil stamp. The second version is a variant art print, with all the text removed. Both posters measure out to 24x36 inches.

Both versions of the limited edition poster will be available for purchase by fans at Vice-Press.com and from Sideshow Art Prints. Sales go live on the site at 6 p.m. British Sumer Time, or 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT, on March 31, with shipping options available worldwide. Check out the full posters below:

Image via Vice Press

Image via Vice Press

