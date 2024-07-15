The Big Picture Get ready for a badass new Hellboy with a tan trench coat and cigarette in hand in a new image from Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

This R-rated reboot, set in Appalachia in the 1950s, promises a horror movie vibe with demons and witches.

Featuring Jack Kesy as the lead character, this is the fourth live-action adaptation of the iconic comic book character Hellboy.

Ketchup Entertainment is back with another first look for their upcoming blockbuster, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, and this time, it’s an official still. As seen on the company’s official website, Jack Kesy is captured in a new light, looking more badass than ever. Described as the first official photo from the film distributor, it comes not long after the movie’s first official teaser trailer was released earlier this month.

In the image, the titular half-demon, half-human character rocks a tan trench coat with a BRPR belt buckle. His Right Hand of Doom is also captured while he smokes a cigarette, possibly hiking through the Appalachian wilderness. Starring Kesy as the lead character, Hellboy: The Crooked Man also features Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale. Millennium Films handles production, and the film’s scribes include Bryan Taylor, Mike Mignola, and Christopher Golden.

As the second reboot of the Hellboy film series, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is based on the classic Hellboy comic of the same name, set in Appalachia in the 1950s. The movie follows Hellboy and the BPRD investigating a witches' coven and the Crooked Man, a demon haunting the community. The reboot is the fourth live-action adaptation of the iconic character and will be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Check out the first look at the upcoming movie below.

'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' Is "Definitely" R-rated

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

While fans have had a glimpse of the first still and trailer of Hellboy: The Crooked Man, they should also expect some R-rated content in the film, as even Hellboy creator and co-writer Mignola teased so last year, saying, "I read the new draft of the screenplay yesterday, and yes, it is definitely R. It's the first Hellboy script that I read, and I went, 'Oh, it's a horror movie,' which is what I wanted." Speaking of the reboot’s trailer, which fans had been anticipating ever since filming wrapped in May, there is nothing but evil in the air as the eponymous character is on a precarious journey fighting off all kinds of petrifying monsters and demons. It is clear that Kesy’s Hellboy is the only one prepared to seek out the evil in the haunted area and wipe it out for good.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is expected to hit theaters later this year. In the meantime, check out the new still above and the official trailer below. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.