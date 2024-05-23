The Big Picture Hellboy is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Dark Horse Comics is celebrating the character with a Lotería card game and a Hand Of Glory Candle model.

Fans can already purchase the special items.

You blinked and one of the most interesting superheroes ever created is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Hellboy was created by Mike Mignola and had a less-than-friendly background by design. The anti-hero is a half-demon, half-human individual who decides to fight his own kind in order to protect humanity. Against all odds, the character survived and thrived, and now Collider is excited to exclusively share that Dark Horse Comics is releasing some fun new merch to celebrate the character.

One of the celebratory items will be the Hellboy card game inspired by the Mexican game Lotería. The game of chance is similar to bingo, but played with cards and tablas (playing boards) instead of balls. Traditionally, the Lotería cards have illustrations on them, which is where the celebration of the franchise will come to life. Dark Horse hand-picked stunning artwork to create 36 unique Lotería cards — and you can check out some of them in this article.

Additionally, Dark Horse shared with Collider another collector's item that Hellboy fans certainly can't miss. The company went all out to create a 100%-parafin wax made Hand of Glory Candle. Ripped from the pages of Hellboy: Box Full of Evil, the candle has comic-accurate colors and looks as spooky as it should in real life. It's separated in five individual wicks and can burn for about 6 hours if you decide to light them up.

Fans Are in For a Treat at The 'Hellboy' Anniversary

In an official statement, the designer and content curator of the Lotería card game Eric Garza celebrated being a part of the Hellboy anniversary and had a lot of praise for Mignola:

“There's nothing like Mike Mignola's 'Hellboy.' We have poured a ton of love into this collaboration. It has been the privilege of privileges to work alongside the Dark Horse team and Mike on this, and I'm beyond happy to play a tiny part in celebrating an artist whose work has had such a massive impact not only on myself, but all of popular culture and the world of comics.”

The Hellboy Lotería game is already available to purchase for $19.99 on the Dark Horse Direct website. the full game comes with a header card, 36 cards, 10 tablas, 1 rules sheet, and 60 tokens. The Hand of Glory Candle is approximately 4” wide by 9” tall, costs $59.99 and is also available for purchase on the website.

In the cinema world, Hellboy has had some pretty interesting outings. In 2004, a Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water) adaptation was released with Ron Pearlman (Sons of Anarchy) as the title character. The movie captivated a loyal fanbase and eventually earned a celebrated sequel. In 2019, the franchise was rebooted with David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the lead. The film series is currently in the process of getting another reboot.

