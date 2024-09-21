One of the most famous anti-heroes of all-time, who actually has another movie on the way coming next week, just got a brand-new figure. The official Iron Studios Instagram has unveiled the first look at a new Hellboy figure, based on Ron Pearlman's appearance as the character in 2008's Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. The figure features Hellboy holding his signature weapon, The Good Samaritan, in one hand, with his other arm held down by his side. He is, of course, wearing his signature trench coat with his unmistakable stone hand dangling by his side. The figure is not yet for sale or pre-order, but Iron Studios announced that it will be coming soon to its official website, with a retail price pending an announcement.

In addition to Pearlman, Hellboy 2: The Golden Army also stars Doug Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Alexander. The film follows a prince of the mythical world who starts a rebellion against humanity hoping to rule the Earth. Hellboy must team up with his compatriots to stop him from locating the all-powerful Golden Army. Hellboy 2: The Golden Army was directed by legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who has won three Oscars in his career, most recently for directing Pinocchio. He also won Best Directing and Best Motion Picture in 2018 for his work on The Shape of Water, the dark fantasy romance film starring Sally Hawkins and Michael Shannon. However, his first Oscar nomination came from writing the screenplay for Pan's Labyrinth, the 2006 coming-of-age drama.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Hellboy’ Movie?

The next Hellboy movie, which has been dubbed The Crooked Man, is set for release in theaters in one week, on September 27. The film stars Jack Kesy, best known for his roles in Baywatch, 12 Strong, and Death Wish, in the titular role as Hellboy, with Jefferson White, Leah McNamara, Adeline Rudolph, and Joseph Marcell filling out the rest of the cast. Christopher Golden and Brian Taylor teamed to write the screenplay, which was adapted from Mike Mignola's comic book, and Taylor will also direct the film. The most recent trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man can be found here.

The Iron Studios Hellboy figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first look at the collectible above and stream Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, exclusively on Max.

