"This is a hard, hard career and industry to be in so it has to be worth it."

When one delivers a breakout performance like Sasha Lane did in 2016’s American Honey, big opportunities are bound to come your way. As Lane explained while on Collider Ladies Night for her new Hulu series, Conversations with Friends, there was some much-needed nudging and support from colleagues and friends when committing to pursuing a career in acting. But eventually, additional projects did start coming her way, independent projects like The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hearts Beat Loud and Daniel Isn’t Real.

As her star continued to rise, one might wonder, will Lane take it to the next level in terms of the size of the productions she’s tackling? That question was answered in the summer of 2017 when it was announced that Lane would take on her first big budget studio film, the 2019 remake of Hellboy starring David Harbour as the title character.

Image via Lionsgate

Picking your very first highly anticipated studio project based on popular source material can be a very big deal in this industry so during our Collider Ladies Night interview, I opted to ask Lane why Hellboy felt like the right project of that scale to commit to. She explained:

“First I was like, it’s a remake. I’m scared of that because these are big films and everyone always has something to say about a remake. But I remember my agent at the time was like, ‘Listen, you have to do an accent. That’s gonna be a challenge, which is a good thing to challenge yourself.’ And also, it would be my first time with green screen and all that, and he basically said, ‘Do it and then you can kind of get the idea of if you like those types of films or not.’ And I think that’s what made me go, ‘Okay, it’s a good challenge and it’s also a way to see both sides.’ I’ve only done indies so might as well go for that one!

Image via Lionsgate

There’s only one follow-up question to that comment; what was the end result? After working on Hellboy, did Lane come to the conclusion that she liked that kind of creative environment or that she preferred to stick with films like Hearts Beat Loud and Cameron Post? Here’s what she said:

“I like the realm that I’m in now and kind of more Hearts Beat Loud and Cameron Post. I think for me, Hellboy was a great experience, but the green screen and the fighting over what jacket to wear and all that was kind of, ‘This is not exactly my vibe. This is not kind of what I want to put my energy into.’ It was great for learning and the stunts, I think that was my favorite part. I love doing stunts, but that scale, it doesn’t really do much for me. This is a hard, hard career and industry to be in so it has to be worth it.”

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Sasha Lane on Auditioning for 'Spider-Man' But Finding the Right Fit in 'Loki'

What exactly happens when one commits themselves to a significant production only to discover it isn’t exactly in line with the types of environments they prefer to work in? Lane shared her approach:

“Kind of simple and not simple, you’re already there so you’re either gonna be there and be miserable or there and feel lost and kind of in over your head, or you’re gonna be there and try to do the best that you can do. It’s kind of one of those like, ‘I’m in Bulgaria. It’s not an easy flight back. I might as well enjoy Bulgaria and the people around me!’ [Laughs] I did what I could with Alice because I was relating to the voices and I loved working with David and stuff, and so I found my little pockets of happiness in parts of the script that I could be like, ‘Alright, this is nice. I like this part.’ I took what I could from it and put everything I could into the stunts basically because I was like, ‘Alright, this is healing for me,’ so it was good.”

Image via Hulu

While things didn’t quite pan out as hoped with Hellboy, Lane did recently get the opportunity to tackle another major studio project with stunts, the Loki series on Disney+. If you’d like to hear more about that, Lane’s experience working on Conversations with Friends and more, you can listen to our full Collider Ladies Night interview uncut in podcast form below:

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Breakout Stephanie Hsu Once Thought She'd Never Have a Film and Television Career

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Perri Nemiroff (2915 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe