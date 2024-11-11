It has been another shaky year for the comic book genre. While DC struggled at the box office with Joker: Folie à Deux and Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse still has an overall quality problem, one of the adaptations that went completely under the radar this fall was Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The film went straight to paid VOD last month and there wasn’t much to celebrate on the review side of the equation. It was another misfire for the popular Dark Horse Comics character, despite the film returning the franchise to its gothic horror roots. However, now we know when The Crooked Man is making its way to Blu-ray as it looks to heat up the upcoming Christmas season.

Released by Ketchup Entertainment, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, December 17th. That being said, Hellboy fans looking for special features are going to be disappointed. It appears there will be none included with either format. The Blu-ray will be $19.98 USD while the DVD is currently listed on Amazon for $21.09.

What’s ‘Hellboy:The Crooked Man’ About?

Based on Hellboy’s creator Mike Magnolia’s popular Crooked Man storyline, the film follows the famous supernatural cop (Jack Kesy) of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D) as he finds himself trapped in 1950s Appalachia with a rookie agent. To make matters worse, they’re in the middle of a community of witches run by the dreaded Cooked Man. Hellboy reluctantly teams up with the agent to get to the bottom of their new haunting reality, which is something that has ties to the hero's horrific past. Even though Magnolia was heavily involved in this film creation, and it’s pretty faithful to the original comic run, Crooked Man was doomed from the start thanks to its straight-to-digital mistreatment. The film wasn’t helped by critics either, with it currently holding a less-than-stellar 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience popcorn meter fairs better with Crooked Man having a 58%. Both scores are also better than the 2019 theatrical reboot, but they’re nowhere as beloved as Guillermo del Toro’s 2000s duology. Hopefully, for the franchise’s sake, The Crooked Man will generate a larger audience with its physical media release.

Where Can you Stream ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’?

You can currently rent Hellboy: The Crooked Man on most paid VOD platforms, like Fandango at Home, for $6.99. You can also pre-order Crooked Man’s Blu-ray or DVD on Amazon. The trailer can be viewed below.