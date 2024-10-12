Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man'Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a movie that I can't stop thinking about. Overall, it's a film that is fighting an uphill battle against high fan expectations and a low budget, and its decision to release the film on VOD rather than in theaters led to even more doubt and uncertainty. While the film makes quite a few mistakes, there are some other elements that are genuinely as strong if not stronger than the Hellboy films that came before it.

One such element is its lead performance of Jack Kesy as Hellboy. There really hasn't been a truly terrible Hellboy performance in the live-action films (yes, David Harbour is just fine in 2019's Hellboy despite being in...well...2019's Hellboy), but there's a case to be made that Jack Kesy may be one of the best portrayals of the character we've gotten yet. Not only is he fundamentally different from the two actors who have played Big Red before, but he's also one of the most comic-accurate adaptations of the character we've yet seen.

How Does Jack Kesy's Hellboy Differ From Ron Perlman and David Harbour?

Close

Regardless of who you ask, most will probably say that Ron Perlman is the ultimate Hellboy, and I'm not going to try to dispute that. Playing the character in both of the Guillermo del Toro films as well as the two animated films, the charisma and charm of Ron Perlman's Hellboy is incredibly infectious, with his wisecracking persona and disrespect for authority making him a hero that is easy to root for. As noble as he is, Perlman's Hellboy is also a bit immature, often rushing head-first into action instead of following the advice of his companions. Moving onto David Harbour in 2019's Hellboy, he's perfectly fine. He's clearly trying to emulate Ron Perlman's portrayal and the character is overall written in a very similar way. He's a bumbling buffoon who still is damn good at slaying monsters and perseveres with a heart of gold.

Jack Kesy's version of Hellboy in Hellboy: The Crooked Man is almost entirely different from either Ron Perlman or David Harbour. Even though he still cracks a joke and one-liner every once in a while (and some pretty good ones too), this is a much more reserved and quiet version of the character, almost being comparable to a detective from a noir film. Really, the only time Hellboy raises his voice in the whole movie is when he has a passionate conversation with his late mother, Sarah Hughes (Carola Colombo), and his passion in that scene feels fully justified. He's also far more responsible than his two predecessors, with him constantly putting the well-being of others before himself.

Jack Kesy's Hellboy is Very Faithful to the Comics

This more nuanced and methodical Hellboy that we follow in Hellboy: The Crooked Man is far closer to Mike Mignola's vision of the character than any other of the live-action iterations. In the same way that Robert Pattinson's Batman explored the detective side of the character like never before, Jack Kesy's Hellboy gives off the vibe of a paranormal investigator. Jack Kesy and director Brian Taylor successfully convey a version of Hellboy who is much more stoic and serious, but still maintains the character's empathetic charm and lovable personality. It's also clear that, despite being more responsible, this is still a younger Hellboy who still has a lot to learn about fighting demons and monsters.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man also gives Kesy's interpretation of Hellboy to have what feels like genuine conversations with other people. Where the world outside Appalachia might frown upon a man who looks like a demon, the community is used to witches and crooked men, so they're fairly used to supernatural creatures by now. In a way, making Hellboy a more reserved and grounded character also makes him feel more sympathetic and human.

It really is anyone's guess if Hellboy: The Crooked Man will get a sequel or will be a true one-off. That's going to depend entirely on how much the movie makes on VOD, but I hope that the filmmakers of whatever the next Hellboy adaptation end up learning the right lessons from The Crooked Man and follow its steps on the right track. To take that even further, I really hope Jack Kesy gets the chance to play the character again.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Hellboy: The Crooked Man follows Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent as they get stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. They discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past. Release Date September 19, 2024 Director Brian Taylor Cast Jack Kesy , Jefferson White , Martin Bassindale , Adeline Rudolph , Leah McNamara , Hannah Morgetson , Joseph Marcell , Nathan Cooper

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is currently available to buy on VOD.

