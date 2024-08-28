The next adaptation of one of the most iconic comic book characters is on the way with Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Fans have been anxiously waiting to see Jack Kesy as the titular character in a faithful adaption which counts comic creator Mike Mignola as an executive producer and co-writer on the project. Directed by Brian Taylor, the movie will feature a new chapter in the titular hero’s journey as he comes face to face with a ghost from his past.

The new poster sees Kesy as Hellboy with a smoking gun in his hands, as the poster invites the audience to “witness the beginning of all evil,” as the Crooked Man lurks in the background. The poster further hypes the excitement around the movie and sets an intriguing tone for the fourth live-action entry in the franchise.

What’s ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ About?

While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, the log line reveals that Hellboy won’t be alone in his adventure. Set in the 1950s, Hellboy, along with a rookie BPRD agent, find themselves stranded in rural Appalachia and discover a small community that is haunted by witches, led by a local devil. However, things take a darker turn when the haunting leads to a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

Speaking of the feature Taylor previously told Collider that the movie is totally different from past iterations, “We didn’t go into this referencing any of the other movies. We went into it referencing absolutely one thing, and that is the original Mike Mignola comic book. We wanted to take The Crooked Man and adapt it faithfully. That means it’s a period piece, it's a younger Hellboy, and it has no relation to the other films.” He further teased,

It's sort of that much-loved by myself and other fans folk horror, almost procedural kind of Hellboy. He’s like a wandering nightstalker. He'll just end up in your town for some reason, you've got a haunting, you've got some problems with dark forces, and he's a plumber, and he's gonna solve it for you. That's the kind of Hellboy that we really like. My approach was to have an audience of one. If Mike Mignola feels like this is his Hellboy, then I feel like we succeeded.

The movie also cast Martin Bassindale as Jeremiah Witkins aka the titular villainous Crooked Man, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, Adeline Rudolph as Bobbie Jo Song, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Nathaniel Armstrong Watts, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb and Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man debuts in UK theatres on 27 September and will open in US theatres on a later date. You can check out the new poster above and know more about the film with our guide here.