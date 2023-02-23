Get your oversized revolvers and shaved-down devil horns ready, because the Hellboy franchise is returning with yet another reboot, Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The cinematic history of the titular character from Dark Horse Comics created by Mike Mignola has been decently prolific, if not equally complicated. Making a movie about the wildly successful demon-spawn-turned-monster-hunter makes perfect sense considering he is easily one of the most popular comic book heroes ever created, on par with the characters of Marvel and DC. Not to mention, there is no shortage of stories and characters to bring to a feature adaption, with various tones to choose from given Mignola's original comic series expertly balances action, comedy, and horror.

Hellboy got his first crack at a feature film with the 2004 movie, simply titled Hellboy, which was directed by auteur monster-movie master Guillermo Del Toro and stars frequent Del Toro collaborator Ron Perlman as the big red monster hunter with a heart of gold. Complete with Del Toro's keen eye for practical effects and Perlman's infectious charisma as the lovable character, the first Hellboy film quickly became a fan favorite, despite not performing extremely well at the box office. The reception was positive enough for Del Toro and Perlman to reunite for a sequel in Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), a follow-up that is just as good if not better than the 2004 film. All the elements that made the original work are on display here, now including more complex world-building, a more threatening antagonist, and a stronger plot in general.

Hellboy II certainly invited a potential sequel, but Guillermo Del Toro's busy schedule and desire to focus on other projects led to a continuation never being made, despite claims from Ron Perlman himself that he's more than open to returning to the role. Perhaps tired of waiting for a new film from Del Toro, Lionsgate decided it was time for Hellboy to get the remake treatment. Thus, Hellboy (2019) was born, but unlike its predecessor, the response to this new adaptation was less than stellar. Despite David Harbour being a solid choice in the role of the titular character, and an R-rating being decently enticing, Hellboy 2019 failed to make an impact on critics and audiences alike, with lackluster box office numbers seemingly killing the franchise's live-action hopes. Ironically, what the Hellboy franchise really needs right now is a miracle, and we may be getting that thanks to Crank (2006) filmmaker Brian Taylor. Millenium Media recently announced that they'll be taking another crack at bringing Hellboy to life with Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which according to Taylor, will double down on the horror elements to bring to life a version of the Hellboy universe that we've never seen onscreen before.

Though the project is still in early development, Collider is on your side and will happily tell you everything we know so far about Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Does Hellboy: The Crooked Man Have A Trailer Yet?

Pre-production on Hellboy: The Crooked Man has only just begun, so it will be quite some time until Brian Taylor and Millenium Media have something to show fans who are eager to see the next generation of the Hellboy series.

When Does Hellboy: The Crooked Man Begin Filming?

Image via Starz

Principal photography for the next generation is set to begin rather soon, starting sometime in April 2023. Though the comic that the film is based on primarily takes place in the Appalachian Mountains of North America, the production will reportedly be doing the bulk of its filming in the Balkan country of Bulgaria.

Will Hellboy: The Crooked Man Release in Theaters or on Streaming?

Details on the format or formats that Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be released in have not yet been made explicitly known at this time. As of now, we're assuming that Hellboy: The Crooked Man will follow suit with its predecessors and be a theatrical release, but a streaming release likely wouldn't be off the table given the franchise has never raked in the biggest box office numbers.

Does Hellboy: The Crooked Man Have a Release Window?

Although we know that filming for Hellboy: The Crooked Man begins in April, we've yet to get a concrete release date or window just yet. More than likely we can expect to see the new iteration of Hellboy arrive in Holiday 2023 or sometime later in 2024.

What is the Plot of Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

The official plot synopsis for Hellboy: The Crooked Man reads as follows:

It follows Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent as they get stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. They discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.

What are the Comic Origins of Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Image via Dark Horse Comics

Shortly after the film's announcement, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had an opportunity to speak with Brian Taylor, who gave some details on the upcoming production including how he's striving for accuracy to the original Hellboy comic of the same name. A wise choice given that the sensational comic is easily one of the best entries in the series from Mike Mignola.

The unique nature of The Crooked Man becomes abundantly clear right away in its setting, being a period piece set in the late 1950s and primarily taking place in the desolate woods of the Appalachian mountains. There, Hellboy finds an injured woman, the victim of some sort of witchcraft or curse. The mystery deepens with the arrival of Tom Ferrell - a local drifter who claims to know the source of this dark magic. The duo, consisting of Hellboy and Tom Ferrell, discovers the true threat in Appalachia can be traced back to the one calling himself the Crooked Man - a former tax collector who cheated the hangman's noose and become a soul collector in service of the Devil. What follows is one of the most unsettling adventures that Hellboy has ever embarked on, packed with terrifying imagery and plenty of twists and turns.

Who is Making Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

In the director's chair is Brian Taylor, a self-proclaimed Hellboy super-fan and the filmmaker behind both Crank films, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), and Mom and Dad (2017). Taylor is also behind the delightfully over-the-top series Happy!, and his fast-paced filmmaking style has historically led to some incredible premises and action sequences. Penning the script is Chris Golden, with Hellboy: The Crooked Man serving as their first IDMb credited role, and Mike Mignola is also reportedly involved in the story department in addition to be the IP's creator.

Who is Starring in Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Image via Lionsgate

While we know the casting process has begun, we still don't have any word on who will be playing Hellboy in the new film. That also goes for the various co-stars like co-leads playing Tom Ferrell and a currently unnamed original character, not to mention who will be bringing to life the titular Crooked Man. More than likely a new actor will be wearing the shaved-down horns, though the possibility of either David Harbour or Ron Perlman returning to the role would certainly be a pleasant surprise.

Are the Other Live-Action Hellboy Films Available to Stream?

If you want to get caught up on Hellboy's live-action film history, the past three entries are all available to stream. To find out where, simply read below.