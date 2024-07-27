The Big Picture Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a spooky reboot staying true to its comic book roots, with a folklore horror direction fans will love.

Director Brian Taylor hinted at a potential September release for the film, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The movie will introduce Jack Kesy as the new Hellboy, promising to bring a fresh take to the iconic character in a hard R-rated film.

While it has been a quieter year for comic book adaptations on the big screen, one of the more intriguing upcoming projects includes Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The Hellboy reboot debuted a spooky teaser earlier this month in preparation for its 2024 release. However, fans still don't have an exact release date for the film yet. At San Diego Comic Con, we got a bit more insight on when The Crooked Man will release.

When talking to the filmmakers at Collider’s Media Center at SDCC, our own Steven Weintraub asked if they knew when the film was coming out. Actress Adeline Rudolph would simply say “Fall” before director Brian Taylor would get more specific, “September, I think. I don't have an exact date.” With the calendar quickly approaching August, that means Hellboy is potentially making his cinematic return very soon.

What's ‘The Crooked Man’ About?

Based on the comic storyline of the same name by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, The Crooked Man sees our favorite demonic detective partnered up with a rookie agent as they get stranded in a frightening town full of witches run by the film’s haunting namesake. While there have been three Hellboy films in the past 20 years, some more beloved than others, The Crooked Man is staying more truthful to its comic book roots and going in a more folklore horror direction. This is much like many of the most popular Hellboy stories. Adding to that few-found ghastly energy is Mignola, who helped develop the story and serves as an executive producer on The Crooked Man.

The film will also be introducing Jack Kesy as the new Hellboy. The past monster-filled adventures had opted for big names like Ron Perlman and David Harbour. However, Kesy is best known for his roles in films like Deadpool 2 and 12 Strong. Joining Kesy and Rudolph in this ensemble are Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson and Martin Bassindale. The film, like the 2019 version, will be a hard R-rating.

The release strategy for Hellboy: The Crooked Man hasn't been revealed yet. Whether it goes to theaters, streaming or a hybrid release is anyone's guess at this point. However, fans probably won't have to wait long for those answers as the film has an SDCC panel coming later on Saturday, July 27th. A new trailer, plot details and release information will most likely be the main topics of discussion. Until then, you can watch the previously released teaser below.