The Hellboy franchise has grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office in four movies, with Ron Pearlman’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army taking the crown after earning $160 million globally. Although no film is guaranteed to find success at the box office, fans were still baffled by the choice to send the latest installment in the franchise, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, straight to VOD with only an extremely limited theatrical release. Now, more than six months after Hellboy: The Crooked Man released everywhere, Hulu has officially announced that it will begin streaming on the platform on March 7. The film was panned by both critics and audiences upon its release, earning a score of 39% from critics and 54% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jack Kesy, best known for his roles in Baywatch and 12 Strong, features in the titular role in Hellboy: The Crooked Man, with other names such as Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, and Leah McNamara starring alongside him. Christopher Golden and Brian Taylor teamed up to write the screenplay for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which is based on the Dark Horse comic from Mike Mignola, and Taylor also directed the film. Taylor first made his directorial debut on Crank, the 2006 Jason Statham-led action thriller, and he followed that up three years later with the Crank sequel, High Voltage, which returned both Statham and Dwight Yoakam to its cast. Taylor is also famous for his work on Gamer, the 2009 R-rated psychological thriller starring Gerard Butler, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, the 2011 superhero flick featuring Nicolas Cage and Idris Elba.

