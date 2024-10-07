Ah, crap. Hellboy is returning to the big screen again for another feature film, this time with the decidedly spookier and creepier Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Based on the iconic comic book character created by Mike Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the third iteration of everyone's favorite devilish monster hunter. The first came with the spectacular first two films by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and the second came with the not-so-spectacular David Harbour-led remake. With a brand-new continuity and a brand-new actor taking on the titular role this time around, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is aiming to do something very different with the IP by going back to the comics' horror roots.

Inspired by the fan-favorite comic of the same name, Hellboy: The Crooked Man sends Hellboy (Jack Kesy) to the wilds of Appalachia during the 1950s. There, he finds a local community that is being terrorized by a supernatural entity known only as The Crooked Man (Martin Bassindale), who leads a small army of demonic beings. Where the previous Hellboy adaptations prioritized a jokey tone and big action setpieces, this new iteration trades those in for a much darker story and horror-centric scares. Wondering when you can see Big Red like you've never seen him before? Read below to find out if Hellboy: The Crooked Man is streaming and where you can watch the new Mike Mignola adaptation.

Is 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' Streaming?

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

When Hellboy: The Crooked Man debuts later this week, it won't be doing so on a specific streaming service. However, you will still be able to watch the new horror take on Hellboy from the comfort of your own home. The team behind Hellboy: The Crooked Man has opted to premiere the new film on VOD rather than a streaming or theatrical release in the U.S. Starting this October, Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available for purchase on VOD for as low as $19.99. Does this mean Hellboy: The Crooked Man won't be hitting streaming at any point? Not necessarily, as that all just depends on if and when Hellboy: The Crooked Man finds a streaming home.

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

Jack Kesy's Hellboy is locked and loaded with whatever deadly creatures are lurking in Appalachia, as Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set to debut exclusively on VOD in the U.S. on Monday, October 7, 2024 (just in time for Halloween season).

Is 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' in Theaters?

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

Despite premiering in theaters earlier this year in other parts of the globe, Hellboy: The Crooked Man has made the somewhat surprising decision to skip theaters in the United States for the October 7 VOD release. This is a first for the franchise, as the other live-action adaptations have all premiered in theaters, though to admittedly mixed results. Perhaps that's why the film is skipping theaters for a VOD release. Plus, the box office in the coming months is very competitive, with the current market seeing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Transformers One, and The Wild Robot duking it out for the top spots at the box office.

Watch the Trailer for 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man'

The main trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man sees Hellboy and his B.P.R.D. partner Bobbie Jo Song (Adeline Rudolph) travel to Appalachia to investigate the strange and unusual reports taking place there. As explained by Tom Ferrell (Jefferson White), much of the communities supernatural troubles can be traced back to the so-called Crooked Man (Martin Bassindale). In their attempt to stop the Crooked Man from tormenting any more innocents, Helboy, Bobbie Jo, and Tom will have to work together to take him down.

What is 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' About?

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

The official plot synopsis of Hellboy: The Crooked Man reads as follows:

From the visionary director, writer, and producer Brian Taylor (Crank, Happy!), this film brings a chilling tale of survival against the forces of darkness. Set in the 1950s, rookie BPRD agent Bobbie Jo Song finds herself in a dire situation when tasked with delivering a spider to the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. She must enlist the help of Hellboy to confront the malevolent Crooked Man, who has returned to Earth to harvest souls for the devil.

Are the Other 'Hellboy' Movies Streaming Online?

'Hellboy' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Guillermo del Toro's original classic was Hellboy's first foray into live-action, with Ron Perlman instantly becoming a fan-favorite portrayal of the prolific comic book character. Along with the aquatic genius Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) and pyrotechnic Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), Hellboy and the B.R.P.D. have made it their mission to defend the world against all manner of supernatural creatures while keeping the existence of said creatures a secret from the public. However, when the virtually immortal Grigori Rasputin (Karel Roden) enacts a plan to bring the demonic forces of Hell into the real world, it may be their most difficult mission yet.

Hellboy is available to stream on AMC+.

Watch on AMC+

'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

The second and sadly final Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro Hellboy film came with Hellboy II: The Golden Army, which could be the best Hellboy film yet. Hellboy and the gang are back in action when the Elvish Prince Nuada (Luke Goss) declares war on the human world for crimes against his people. Nuada seeks to gain control of the invincible Golden Army, which could spell the end of the world as they know it, if Hellboy isn't able to stop him.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max

'Hellboy' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate

We sadly probably won't ever see a third Hellboy film from Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman, but we did get some of a consolation prize with 2019's Hellboy remake. Now starring David Harbour as the titular hero, the first R-rated hero Hellboy film sees Big Red take on Nimue (Milla Jovovich), otherwise known as The Blood Queen. The queen begins a monstrous rampage throughout Great Britain, and Hellboy is the only one who can stop her.

Hellboy is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Rent on Prime Video