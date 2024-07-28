The Big Picture Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer reveals a darker, horror-focused tone compared to previous fantasy-driven installments.

Director Brian Taylor promises practical effects over CGI for a more grounded approach to the movie.

The fourth live-action adaptation of Hellboy comics stars Jack Kesy and delves into a haunting rural Appalachia story.

Ketchup Entertainment has unveiled the first theatrical trailer for its upcoming reboot of the Hellboy film series, titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The new movie appears to lean more heavily into the horror aspects of the source comic book, as compared to the more fantasy-driven earlier films. The trailer was released at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con, a few weeks after a teaser that first indicated the new direction in which the franchise is headed. Revealing this change in tone at San Diego makes all the sense in the world, because the con-going audience is always going to be more receptive to such creative leaps.

Directed by Brian Taylor, one half of the now-separated director duo Neveldine and Taylor, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is co-written by series creator Mike Mignola, and is based on "The Crooked Man" run of the source comics. The movie stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. It’s the fourth live-action adaptation of the Hellboy comics, and by the looks of it, much smaller in scale — both in terms of production values and star power. That being said, Taylor has claimed that the movie will favor practical effects over computer-generated imagery.

This is the Fourth Live-Action Adaptation of the Hellboy Comics

Hellboy was most famously adapted for live-action by the Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, who directed two films between 2004 and 2008. The first Hellboy movie introduced fan-favorite Ron Perlman as the central character, and made a hair under $100 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $65 million. Not the biggest hit, but the movie was successful enough on home video to warrant a sequel. Also directed by del Toro, Hellboy: The Golden Army did better, grossing nearly $170 million worldwide against a reported budget of over $80 million. Perlman also reprized the role in a couple of anime-inspired straight-to-DVD movies that were sandwiched between the live-action adaptations.

The series was rebooted in 2019, with an ill-fated adaptation directed by Neil Marshall and starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour in the titular role. The film was plagued by behind-the-scenes troubles, and debuted to poor critical and commercial reception, grossing a mere $55 million and scoring just 17% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, del Toro’s two movies scored 81% and 86% approval ratings on RT. Also starring Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Martin Bassindale, and Joseph Marcell, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set for a TK release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.