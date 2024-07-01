The Big Picture Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer showcases an intense journey against monsters.

Original creator Mike Mignola is an executive producer and co-wrote the film.

Cast includes Jack Kesy, Jefferson White, and Leah McNamara, with no release date yet.

The next adaptation of one of the most beloved comic book characters just got its first exciting look. The first official trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man has been released and features brand-new footage of Jack Kesy as the titular character. The trailer shows Kesy's Hellboy on an intense and dangerous journey facing off against all manner of terrifying monsters and demons. There is something evil haunting the hills in The Crooked Man trailer, and Hellboy is the only one prepared to seek it out and exterminate it. Ever since Hellboy: The Crooked Man wrapped filming more than a year ago, fans have been anxiously anticipating the first trailer for the movie and, thus far, it appears to be living up to the hype.

In a world where so many original creators are left out of and not consulted on reboots, Hellboy: The Crooked Man has opted for a more faithful approach. Original Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is an executive producer on the project, and even co-wrote the film along with his fellow scribe Christopher Golden. Brian Taylor, best known for his work co-directing Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and also developing and directing the TV series Happy!, which stars Christopher Meloni, has been tapped to direct Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Additional cast members alongside Kesy include Jefferson White, Leah McNamara, Joseph Marcell, Adeline Rudolph, Nathan Cooper, and more.

What Else Has the Cast of ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ Been In?

Fans raved when Hellboy: The Crooked Man cast Kesy as the lead character, as the New York-hailing actor has been making waves since starring in Baywatch in 2017. He parlayed that success into a role alongside Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon in 12 Strong, the story of the first Special Forces team to be deployed in Afghanistan after 9/11. Kesy has been hailed as the perfect fit to play Hellboy, and the first trailer proves he has what it takes.

As for Kesy's co-stars, McNamara is best known for her role in the Netflix original spin-off show from Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen, which is led by Theo James. White has been a recurring character on Yellowstone since 2018, featuring in 47 episodes over five seasons. Hellboy: The Crooked Man aims to be a folk-horror story, and with original creator Mignola involved, there is much to be excited about on the Hellboy horizon.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not yet have an official release date. Check out the new trailer above and watch 2019's Hellboy on Netflix.

