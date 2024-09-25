Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be entering UK theaters this week, and after weeks of waiting, U.S. audiences will also have a piece of this comic book film adaptation. While the film still has no plans to enter U.S. cinemas, it was recently announced that this upcoming Hellboy feature will be available on VOD this year. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the fourth installment of the Hellboy live action film franchise, with Jack Kesy stepping into the role, following in the footsteps of David Harbour and Ron Perlman.

ComicBook.com reported the comic book feature became available for pre-order. The film is listed on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99, with an October 7 release date at 9 PM PDT / October 8 at midnight. Unfortunately, there are still no plans to bring this movie to theaters in the US and its streaming release date has yet to be revealed.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is directed by Brian Taylor, known for his work in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and was written by Taylor, Christopher Golden, and Mike Mignola. Alongside Kesy, the movie will also star Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, and Hannah Margetson. The film will follow Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent, as they discover a community of witches in the 1950s Appalachia, led by someone who has ties to Hellboy's past. The film was in development in 2023, and it wrapped filming in Bulgaria on May 15.

Hellboy's Mixed Film Performance

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Hellboy's performance towards fans and critics has been mixed since the film first came out in 2004. The first two installments were directed by Oscar-winning director, Guillermo del Toro. The 2004 feature received a certified fresh critics score of 81 percent, an average audience score of 66 percent, and generated over $99 million at the box office. Its 2008 sequel was able to surpass its predecessor's performance as it generated over $168 million at the global box office. In addition, it was well received by fans and critics, with an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 and 71 percent.

Unfortunately, the 2019 reboot, which was directed by Niel Marshall, was poorly received. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a low critics score of 17 percent and an average audience score of 48 percent. It also generated $55 million at the box office. While it's too early to determine how The Crooked Man will turn out, only time will tell if the second reboot will receive a better performance and reception.

Hellboy: The Cooked Man will hit UK theaters on September 27, 2024. Meanwhile, the film will enter VOD on October 7, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.