Sony have been very busy this evening. Not content with showing off the trailer for the second season of The Last of Us, and announcing a feature film adaptation of their iconic game Horizon Zero Dawn, they've decided, oh screw it, let's just announce one more huge thing, and that is a feature-length adaptation of their smash hit video game Helldivers 2, which has been enormously popular over the last 12 months on the platform. Speaking on-stage at CES, Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said:

"Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2."

Helldivers 2 has officially become the fastest-selling game in PlayStation Studios history, with an astonishing 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks. The game is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the highly-anticipated Illuminate update, which introduces a third faction for players to battle. It calls for plenty of teamwork and is somewhat similar to Gears of War as it relates to team play within the game.

What is 'Helldivers 2' About?

Helldivers 2 is a cooperative third-person shooter set in a dystopian future where humanity is united under a totalitarian government called the Super Earth Armed Forces. It is a massively satirical game which discusses things like "enforced democracy" and "violent liberation", and has clearly been influenced by the likes of Starship Troopers.

Players take on the role of elite soldiers known as Helldivers, tasked with defending Super Earth and spreading its influence across the galaxy. Their mission is to secure resources, conquer alien planets, and fend off hostile alien factions threatening humanity's survival. Players have to work together to fend off their enemies, which consists of three factions: the Bugs, the Cyborgs, and the newly introduced Illuminates, and players have to adapt their tactics accordingly, depending on what the mission calls for. The game is laced with dark humour throughout the entire narrative and is genuinely hilarious. Players will find themselves shaking their heads at the twisted things their superiors say, in the happiest of tones.

