Director Isaac Florentine's upcoming action thriller film, Hellfire, starring Stephen Lang (Avatar) and Dolph Lundgren (Creed II), has officially wrapped up filming, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. While little information about the upcoming film is known, Deadline also reports that Hellfire will center on a mysterious drifter, played by Lang, who attempts to help a small town as they suffer under the grips of a notorious crime boss. No details about Lundgren's role in the film have been revealed yet.

Alongside Lang and Lundgren, the film will also star Scottie Thompson (12 Monkeys), Johnny Bosch (Ark Exitus), and Chris Mullinax (Vanquish). Michael Sirow (Fortress) also stars in the upcoming movie alongside Maurice Compte who previously starred in Narcos, Levon Panek (Dexter: New Blood), and Natalie Canerday (October Sky), among many more. With a large and talented cast alongside a potentially gripping and action-packed story, Hellfire could be an exciting film for fans of the action-thriller genre to look out for when it debuts sometime in the near future.

Richard Lowry pens the script for the film, with Sasha Yelaun serving as a producer for the movie alongside Robert Paschall Jr.​​​, Daniel Lief, and Johnny Remo. Rob Simmons, Ante Novakovic, and Jeff Miller executive produce the upcoming project with Ronnie D. Lee, Sterling Griffin, Adam Sigal, Barry Rosen, and Frederic Demey. Grant Palmer, Krystyna Swieka, Cecil Chambers, Seth Sklar, Keli Price, and Jenny Shakeshaft also serve as executive producers.

Image via RLJE Films

Alongside Hellfire, Lang is set to reprise his role as the villainous Colonel Quaritch in this year's Avatar: The Way of Water. The actor will also star in Old Man, an upcoming horror film directed by Lucky McKee. He is also set to star in Pep, a sports drama film, alongside James Madio and Ruby Wolf. Lundgren, best known for playing Ivan Drago in the Rocky franchise, is also set to reprise his role as Gunner Jensen in The Expendables 4. He will also return to the role of King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to debut in theaters on December 25, 2023. Also, that same year, Lundgren is set to direct and star in the upcoming action film, Wanted Man, alongside Kelsey Grammer.

Due to the film's production status, no official release date for Hellfire has been set yet.