Netflix strikes again with an under-the-radar horror film. Hellhole is a 2022 Polish exorcism movie that has finally been seeing more light of day on the algorithm. Initially released in October 2022, Hellhole is directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski who had success with his horror comedy Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight in 2020. The original title, Ostatnia Wieczerza means "The Last Supper," foreshadowing the religious elements of the film. The movie is a gruesome and jaw-dropping example of how Polish horror will slash its way into more mainstream media, not intended for those with weak stomachs.

What Is Netflix's 'Hellhole' About?

Set in 1987, the movie is about an undercover militia member, Marek (Piotr Zurawski), tasked to discover what has happened to seven missing women in the area of a monastery. Pretending to be a monk, he joins the ranks of the other monks and soon finds out he has bit off more than he can chew, literally. At the beginning of the film, paying homage to The Omen, we see a priest running frantically to a church altar with a baby. Said baby bears a strange marking on his chest and the priest is trying his hardest to kill it, but is shot and killed by police before he can finish the deed. We then flash-forward 30 years to 1987 where Marek marks his arrival at a secluded monastery. Determined to conceal his identity as militia, he has lock-picking tools hidden in his rosary and a gun in a secret compartment of his suitcase, and thankfully, no one finds them as his items are being searched. From here, things get increasingly weird for Marek. He is fed questionable food that makes him vomit, finds dingy and wet holes in the walls, and gets to see an exorcism firsthand. Marek's snooping is eventually found out and from here, Hellhole travels down a spiral, revealing the true dark nature of the monastery and its ministers.

What Are Viewers Saying About 'Hellhole'?

Horror critics have taken to Twitter to describe how Hellhole has burned a hole in their brain, even two weeks post-watching. Viewers also tweeted that no one should eat while they are watching the movie, as you just might lose your dinner. The Imported Horror Podcast noted in their review that Hellhole has body horror, and food horror, and even gives found footage vibes. What Hellhole gets right is the unsettling cinematography, gruesome and unsettling imagery, and a general sense of dread for all the characters due to its nihilistic nature. While the film has a natural slow-burn feel, there is still so much packed into the 88-minute runtime. This film very much reinforces the idea that we are all doomed. Kowalski has a love for B-films and really wants to grow Polish horror. As mentioned previously, there are some nods to The Omen in the opening scene, but the story of Hellhole is also reminiscent of other popular horror films. Prince of Darkness is one that comes to mind because of the location of the monastery above a Satanic gateway. We could also compare it to The Wicker Man (1973) in terms of Marek being a cop who goes undercover to find missing persons but ends up in a religious cult of sorts and meets his demise. Kowalski's love for the classics helps him to craft a unique exorcism movie that deserves more recognition.

'Hellhole' Subverts the Exorcism Subgenre

Exorcism movies don't typically have a lot of gore, but Hellhole subverts the genre entirely. Throughout the film, we see your standard exorcism scenes but eventually, the possession theme expands. Possession transforms into cult horror via the priests and their specific motivations to serve a particular demon, which then evolves into a supernatural horror because of the Devil that was released on Earth. In addition to that evolution, Kowalski turns up the gore by adding in cannibalism, throat slashing, shootings, and all-around more murder that we haven't gotten too much of in the subgenre. There's also a particular ASMR element from there not being an abundance of dialogue. But instead of the comforting Youtube videos we listen to while falling asleep, it's stew sloshing in a bowl, the crunching of chewing, and the retching of vomiting. It is so unsettling as it pulls you right into the scene.

From the moment the movie starts all the way to the ending scenes, there's never a moment when you will feel at ease or like there is any hope for any of the characters. Just when you think you know what is going on, the story twists and a new horror is at the forefront. Possession films will be forced to up the ante to invoke the same spine-chilling and nauseating emotions that this film did. Hellhole is worth checking out, but maybe not while you're eating.

Hellhole is available to stream on Netflix.