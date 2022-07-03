It’s the summer of ice cream, beaches, romances, and young adult novel adaptations. Jenny Han’s coming-of-age novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty was adapted into a show which premiered on June 17, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Now, we are getting another YA adaption and this time, it's the film adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name called Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

We’ve heard of couples making pacts to stay together before they head to college, but what about couples making a pact to break up? Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is an upcoming romantic drama film about Clare and Aidan, a young couple who make a pact to break up before they head to college, so there are no regrets and no heartbreaks. But, they decide to go on one last epic date and by the end of it, they must decide if their love is enough to make them stay together through college, or if they should honor their pact and say goodbye forever.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is written by Ben York Jones and Amy Reed and directed by Michael Lewen in his directorial debut. The film is produced by Matt Kaplan and stars Talia Ryder as Clare and Jordan Fisher as Aidan. Other cast members include Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Jennifer Robertson, Patrick Sabongui, Julia Benson, and Sarah Grey. Jordan Fisher is also credited as the film's executive producer alongside Aubrey Bendix, Chris Foss, Matthew Janzen, Ben York Jones, Max Siemers, and Jennifer E. Smith.

Excited to know more about this summer romance film? From plot to streaming details, here's everything you need to know about Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between.

Netflix released the official trailer for Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between on June 15, 2022. The trailer introduces us to Clare and Aidan as they embark on their final date before they go off to college, as part of their breakup pact. If you think the idea of a breakout pact is strange, so do all their family and friends, but the couple is very grounded in their decision to have one. In fact, Aidan says “I’m breaking up with you because I love you” and somehow, it makes sense. But this last date is going to be one to remember because they’re revisiting their firsts and the moments that made them. Revisiting all this is bound to cause emotions to rise, so the trailer leaves us with one big question; will Clare and Aidan part ways after this date, or will they decide to stay together?

What is Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between About?

The official synopsis for Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between About, reads,

“On the night before they leave for college, Clare and Aidan only have one thing left to do: figure out whether they should stay together or break up. Over the course of twelve hours, they retrace the steps of their relationship, trying to find something in their past that might help them decide what their future should be. The night leads them to family and friends, familiar landmarks and unexpected places, hard truths and surprising revelations. But as the clock winds down and morning approaches so does their inevitable goodbye. The question is, will it be goodbye for now or goodbye forever?”

When Will Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between Be Released?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between will be released on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and you’ll be able to stream it on the platform. Don’t have Netflix? Not to worry. You can sign up for their Basic plan at $9.99, the Standard plan at $15.99, or the Premium plan at $19.99.

Who’s In The Cast and Crew of Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between?

Jordan Fisher stars as Aidan in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between. Fisher is best known for his role in the 2020 Netflix films Work It and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. He has appeared in movies such as Teen Beach Movie (2013) and Teen Beach 2 (2015) and television series such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2012 and Liv and Maddie from 2015 to 2017. Fisher was also on Broadway where he portrayed John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton from 2016 to 2017 and also starred in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen in 2020. He and his dancing partner, Lindsay Arnold won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and Fisher went on to host Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. He also portrays Bart Allen in The CW series, The Flash.

The film also stars Talia Ryder. Ryder is best known for her breakout role as Hortensia in the Broadway cast of Matilda the Musical. She also made her feature film debut in the 2020 indie drama film, Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Ryder was also in Steven Spielberg's musical remake, West Side Story, which was nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture. Ryder also portrayed Amelia in the 2022 psychological horror thriller film, Master.

Other cast members include; Ayo Edebiri (Up Next, Big Mouth), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart, Moxie), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek, Ginny & Georgia), Patrick Sabongui (The Flash), Julia Benson (Stargate Universe), and Sarah Grey (The Order).

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is written by Amy Reed and Ben York Jones (Douchebag, Breathe In). The film is directed by Michael Lewen. Although this is Lewen’s directorial debut, he is credited as the associate producer in films such as Traniwreck (2015) and The King of Staten Island (2020). He is also the co-producer of the romantic comedy series, Love (2016 - 2018), which stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust. The film is produced by Matthew Kaplan, who’s known for producing young adult films such as Before I Fall (2017), You Get Me (2017), The Perfect Date (2019), and all the films in the Netflix film trilogy, To All The Boys as well as the forthcoming spin-off series XO, Kitty.