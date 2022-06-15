Netflix has released the official trailer for their coming-of-age romantic comedy Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer E. Smith. After making a pact to break up before college, the trailer shows a young couple going on one last epic date, revisiting all the moments that made their relationship so special. By the end of the night, they have to decide if their love can hold on through the next chapter of their lives, or if they should honor the pact they made and say goodbye forever.

The trailer shows two awfully optimistic young adults Claire, played by Talia Ryder (West Side Story), and Aiden, played by Jordan Fisher (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), as they meet up for their last date ever. Aiden proffers a bouquet of white lilies — funeral flowers — and they set out for their final evening together before going off to their respective colleges. In the trailer the self-proclaimed "poster children of modern relationships" discuss the breakup pact they made long ago to sever ties before embarking on their college adventure. Aiden playfully suggests that he's breaking up with Claire because he loves her, and takes her hand in his as she laughs him off. The idea is that the two will take a trip into the past, revisiting spots that held special places in their hearts over the years to commemorate the bond they shared.

Between the two of them reliving their relationship and their friends' doubtful attitudes towards the pact, Aiden begins to second-guess their decision to split ways. Unfortunately, in the trailer, Claire seems set on carrying out the promise they made. She doesn't think that she can experience new things and become her own person if she's still attached to an old relationship. In a heated argument, Aiden proclaims his love for Claire, and the two of them have to come to terms with the pain of such a daunting decision.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Emma Thompson Gets Ugly as Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda the Musical' Trailer

The romantic comedy is directed by Michael Lewen and produced by Matthew Kaplan (To All the Boys I've Loved Before). Executive producers are Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Jordan Fisher and Ben York Jones. The film also stars Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Sarah Grey (Power Rangers), Djouliet Amara as Tess, and Em Haine as Aubrey.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between will be streaming on Netflix on July 6.

Check out the trailer down below:

Here's the official synopsis for Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: