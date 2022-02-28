If you are a fan of young adult love stories, it's time to get excited about another adaptation. Netflix announced today that it has acquired global rights to Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between, based on the best-selling novel by author Jennifer E. Smith. The movie hails from the same producers of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, and it tells the story of a couple who make a pact to end their relationship before college – but as the date approaches, they find it harder and harder to fulfill the agreement.

The romantic comedy stars Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder, who posed together in a behind-the-scenes photo taken at a lake during filming. Fisher's early roles date back to Freeform's The Secret Life of the American Teenager. He has also done voice work for successful animated series like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Archibald's Next Big Thing, and Karma's World. Recently, he starred in The CW's The Flash, in which he played a future version of the title character called Impulse. Fisher also starred in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Ryder made her feature film debut in the critically acclaimed drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always, in which she played the cousin and best friend of a teenage girl who wants to terminate her pregnancy. After that, Ryder joined the big leagues by landing a role in Steven Spielberg's musical remake West Side Story, in which she played one of the Jet Girls, Tessa. The movie is currently nominated in 7 categories at the Academy Awards, including Best Film.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is directed by Michael Lewen, who is making his feature film directorial debut after acting as a producer for a decade on several projects, including the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck, Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, and Netflix's Love, from which Lewen directed an episode.

The movie will also feature original music created by ACE Entertainment (which financed and produced the project) and Jordan Fisher — the actor was featured in the soundtrack from movies like Moana and was a live performer in recent TV productions of famous plays Grease and Rent.

The cast also features Ayo Edebiri (Apple TV+'s Dickinson) and Nico Hiraga (Booksmart).

Netflix is yet to reveal a release date and trailer for Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between.

Check out the official synopsis here:

On the night before they leave for college, Clare and Aidan only have one thing left to do: figure out whether they should stay together or break up. Over the course of twelve hours, they retrace the steps of their relationship, trying to find something in their past that might help them decide what their future should be. The night leads them to family and friends, familiar landmarks and unexpected places, hard truths and surprising revelations. But as the clock winds down and morning approaches, so does their inevitable goodbye. The question is, will it be goodbye for now or goodbye forever?

