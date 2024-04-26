The Big Picture Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th with BoxLunch's new floral collection — pastel pieces featuring all her friends.

The exclusive 28-piece collection includes apparel, accessories, home goods - with a portion of proceeds benefiting Feeding America.

Hello Kitty is a global phenomenon with a wide range of merchandise appealing to fans of all ages and interests.

Hello Kitty looks good for being 50, and you can look just as good with the latest spring collection from BoxLunch. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Sanrio’s most beloved characters, the company has teamed up with BoxLunch for the exclusive 28-piece Hello Kitty and Friends Floral Collection. It’s now available on BoxLunch’s website and in stores.

This array of new merchandise features not just the iconic bow-wearing white cat (who is actually not a cat!) but all of her friends, too. Pochacco, My Melody, Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, and all of Hello Kitty’s friends are featured on various items such as apparel, accessories, sleepwear, bags, home goods, and more. Floral prints like blossoms and petals decorate the various pastel pieces, perfectly presenting these pals in their pastimes. If you need more convincing to nab this collection while you can, BoxLunch has also teamed up with Feeding America. Every online and in-store purchase of $10 or more will provide one meal for a person in need.

A wide range of pieces are available in the Hello Kitty and Friends Floral Collection. Some of the highlights include a stunning pastel purple youth varsity jacket. If you want to be comfortable, the cute mint green pajama pants pair well with a comfortable blue hoodie with the fan-favorite characters decorating them. For home goods, your kitchen cannot be complete without the pink 7-quart slow cooker and the matching kitchen set that includes a potholder, an oven mitt, and a hand towel. For fans on the go, the floral 3-piece cosmetic bag with a lemon-shaped smaller pouch with Cinnamoroll on the front can slide nicely into the mini backpack with adjustable straps featuring Hello Kitty with all her friends. Along with the vibrant floral pint glass that comes with a lid and straw, fans can celebrate their passion for Hello Kitty anywhere.

Hello Kitty is the Cute Queen of Franchises

Created in 1974, Hello Kitty has exploded into a global phenomenon. It’s the second-highest-grossing media franchise in the world, trailing only behind Pokémon. Hello Kitty is beloved by fans and celebrities alike, including Paris Hilton. This savvy cat has been featured in books and comics, anime, her own movies, video games, and films. She was also the focus of Season 2, episode 4 of the Netflix series The Toys That Made Us.

Check out the full Hello Kitty and Friends Floral Collection exclusively at BoxLunch. It’s available now in stores and online now.