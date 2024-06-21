The Big Picture Hollywood has scene a recent trend of rom-coms with women dating younger men, such as Prime Video's The Idea of You.

Sally Field embraces self-empowerment and quirky charm in Michael Showalter's Hello My Name Is Doris opposite New Girl's Max Greenfield.

Hello, My Name Is Doris is also a coming-of-age film, as Doris learns to embrace the parts of herself she's been forced to hide all her life.

Dilfs are no more, as the blatant ageism towards women in Hollywood who dare turn a day over 40 has begun to run stagnant. Anne Hathaway steamed up screens with the early summer hit, The Idea of You, playing a single mother who falls in love with a young pop star, played by Nicholas Galitzine. But did you know that director Michael Showalter helmed another charming, age-gap rom-com a few years back that began to break the mold long before the rest of show business caught on? Sally Field is a charming, older lady blossoming into a self-empowered woman in Hello, My Name is Doris.

Doris is a sweet, savory romantic comedy. Field gives one of her best performances of the past decade as a woman who's been forced into a box, and learns to break free to embrace all her quirky glory. She stars opposite a transformed Max Greenfield, who typically plays the wild card comic relief in series such as New Girl. Here, he is a reformed leading man with an effortless grace. While it's a romantic comedy, it's also a coming-of-age film of sorts, as Doris begins to realize age is but a number. Way ahead of the curb in terms of celebrating women of all ages in their quest for love, Hello, My Name is Doris is a must-see feel-good flick.

What is 'Hello, My Name is Doris' About?

Field stars as Doris Miller, a woman in her 60s living a secluded, lonely life on Staten Island, taking the ferry to work in an office full of millennials who like to make fun of her. The colorful cast of comedians includes Natasha Lyonne, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rich Sommer (Mad Men), who all berate Doris in their own ways. When Doris's mother dies after decades of taking care of her, it opens up a whole new world of discovery, beginning with a new heartthrob in the office. The arrival of John Fremont (Greenfield) sends Doris reeling into a sexual awakening, and she develops a die-hard schoolgirl crush on him. As she throws caution to the wind and begins hanging out with him and the younger co-workers, she transforms into a more lively, carefree version of herself, while her older brother, Todd (Stephen Root), tries to keep her down. Doris and John's friendship deepens, threatening to wreak havoc on everything as Doris struggles to keep her love a secret, while he opens her up to the vibrant nightlife of New York City.

Sally Field and Max Greenfield Have Great Chemistry in 'Hello, My Name Is Doris'

Doris is different. She wears cat eyeglasses, likes to steal things like pencils, and is a bit of a hoarder. Field gives a poignant performance, bringing the same charm, depth, and conviction as she has done throughout her illustrious career, in movies like Smokey and the Bandit and Mrs. Doubtfire. Here, she tugs at your heartstrings as a woman who has always been forced to live for other people, but never herself. Field has that incandescent sparkle in her eye playing Doris, courting the much younger John in unconventional, nerdy ways that prove to charm him.

Doris and John begin an endearing friendship that is one-sided in love, but Doris is never ashamed or humiliated. Field plays her as a strong, empowered woman coming of age decades past adolescence, and lights up the screen whenever she squeals in delight over something John has said, or plots the next move in her hilarious courtship. As it's directed by Michael Showalter, there are awkward, slapstick comedy moments that will have you cowering under the covers with second-hand embarrassment, but all in good fun. One such moment comes during Doris and John's second interaction, when she has him blow up the bouncy ball she's been forced to sit on, along with the rest of the much younger co-workers. As he sticks the bike pump into the bouncy ball with her still on it, there are many innuendos as the scene trucks along, and Field nor Greenfield misses a beat in the raunchy, ridiculous scene.

Everyone knows Max Greenfield is a great comedic actor. He played one of the funniest supporting men on television for years as Schmidt on New Girl; but Hello, My Name of Doris allowed the actor to show other sides to himself. As John, he's dynamic, soft, and serious, a sweet leading man worthy of the rom-com genre. Speaking to Indiewire about playing a new kind of character, Greenfield said:

"There are elements to that character that are very much leading, which I was excited to play, too. Unlike so much of what I do on [“New Girl”], he’s very much kinda like just solid and straight the whole time. And that I just was so excited to do it, something I have not been really offered before. And, in this context, I was ready for it...It’s such a result-oriented business, comedy. And this was a lot of the time on the other end of that, the complete opposite of that. And it was very exciting."

There are also plenty of steamy moments for John, and Greenfield is more than up to the task of being a shameless hunk, with an impressive six-pack. Thanks to many of Doris's fantasies of getting together with John, we see several false scenarios of him ripping his shirt off in the office, hungrily making out with Doris, and acting like a prince in a soap opera romance novel. Throughout Doris, Greenfield is game at every turn. The many fantasy sequences give Fields and Greenfield the fantastic opportunity to prove to viewers that sexy never goes away at any age. However, it's not just their physical attraction that gives the pair a strong sense of chemistry. Field and Greenfield are two skilled comedians, and play to one another excellently as they fall further. In one of the more touching scenes in the movie, they eat breakfast at a diner at midnight and talk about the ones that got away. Both actors play it subtly here and smile at each other with such warmth that you can't help falling in love with them as a couple as they fall in love with each other.

'Hello, My Name is Doris' Is a Rom-Com and Coming-of-Age Story

Field is so easy to love in Hello, My Name is Doris, something John and all his young co-workers start to realize as she continues to come out of her shell. Showalter reinvigorates the genre, just like he did with The Idea of You, arguing there's no right or wrong way to love. The movie refuses to play by Hollywood’s rules in considering what’s attractive, hot, or romantic. But, it's not just the possibility of romance that makes the film so charming, as it's really about self-discovery. Doubling down as a coming-of-age film, it's about a woman who has never been allowed to find herself or become her own person. So, she stops asking for permission. Doris seizes the day to do all the things she wasn't able to do when she was young, leaving a message to viewers that it's never too late to fall in love — whether it's with yourself, life, or another person.

Hollywood Has Seen a Recent Trend in Female-Led Age Gap Rom-Coms

The dawn of the milf is upon us. It's a welcome trend within the film industry and proves to be successful, as seen with The Idea of You. The road doesn't stop there, as the upcoming romantic comedy, A Family Affair, gears up to hit Netflix. Starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, Kidman and Efron enter a steamy affair, while her daughter (King), must adjust to her newly sexually liberated mother. Kidman will then star alongside Harris Dickinson in the 2024 erotic thriller, Babygirl, playing a CEO who has a forbidden affair with her much younger intern. It's fantastic to see women embrace their age on screen, and not be shamed for their sexuality once they reach a certain age. That's why Hello, My Name is Doris is a must-see. Predating all the current craze for milfs, it celebrated older women finding love with younger men before it became trendy.

Hello, My Name is Doris is available to rent on Amazon.

