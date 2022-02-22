Simu Liu's star continues to shoot into the stratosphere following his performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. According to a report from Deadline, he's now set to join the cast of April Mullen's sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger, alongside Jordana Brewster, Sam Worthington, Robbie Amell, and Alicia Sanz. The film is currently shooting in the Toronto area, though there is no release window yet.

Hello Stranger follows Faye (Brewster), a widowed woman who looks to find comfort from the loss of her husband Evan (Luke Grimes) by using an android simulant (SIM) in his image. She can't bring herself to love the android the same way she loved her husband despite the two being nearly identical in every way, leaving SIM Evan's love unrequited. SIM Evan is determined to win her back while avoiding a government agent (Worthington) who is on the hunt for conscious, and potentially dangerous, SIMs. It's currently unknown where Liu fits into the story.

The script for Mullen's film comes from Ryan Christopher Churchill. Much of the crew of Mullen's last film Wander is returning for Hello Stranger, including producers Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd through their production company Wango Films. Kirk D'Amico is set to executive produce through Myriad Pictures, who is also handling international sales. "We are all tremendously excited that Simu Liu has joined the cast of Hello Stranger," D'Amico said. "We think that Simu will absolutely do a great job with this pivotal role for April and the production."

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Hello Stranger': Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster Join Sci-Fi Thriller

While Shang-Chi is obviously Liu's standout performance, he's been delighting audiences for years outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jung on the hit sitcom Kim's Convenience ,which came to an end in 2021. It was also recently announced that he'll be joining the Barbie world in Margot Robbie's live-action film surrounding the popular doll, featuring Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. He's also set to appear alongside Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King, a project he was cast in back in late 2020 and faced massive delays due to the ongoing pandemic. He'll now get to try his hand in the realm of sci-fi, but he's bound to fit right in with the powerful cast around him.

'Oppenheimer' Adds Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz to Massive Cast Christopher Nolan's wartime epic keeps on growing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email