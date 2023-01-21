The dramedy, in many ways, is a "super-genre" that allows us to enjoy the best of both worlds. However, finding the ideal balance between drama and comedy though is not as easy as it seems. But the genre has steadily gained popularity in the era of streaming when viewers are looking for the best value. From Prime Video’s Fleabag to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, the genre is rife with great examples. Apple TV+ isn’t far behind either, with the service being associated with one of the most celebrated dramedies of all time, Ted Lasso. Following in the award-winning show's footsteps, the streaming service is all set to introduce a new science fiction dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!.

The series follows a bunch of salespeople who travel around attempting to promote their product - lunar timeshares to attentive customers. Here's the official synopsis:

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

If that sounds like your kind of show, here's everything you need to know before watching Hello Tomorrow! when it premieres.

When and Where Is Hello Tomorrow! Releasing?

The dramedy series is all set to release on AppleTV+ on February 17, 2023. The show will launch amidst other eagerly awaited Apple Originals, such as Dear Edward, Sharper, Liaison, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, which are also scheduled to make their global debuts in the month of February on Apple TV+. Hello Tomorrow! is a ten-episode series with the first three episodes airing on the official release date followed by new episodes being released every week till April 7, 2023. The average run time for each episode is about 30 minutes.

Watch the Hello Tomorrow! Trailer

On January 18, 2023, Apple TV+ released the movie's trailer, which takes the audience to the retro-futuristic world. The trailer highlights the space travel concept, fittingly set to the classic song "Fly Me To The Moon". Despite the depiction of the past era, futuristic staples like flying vehicles, self-walking dog machines, robot cleaners jetpack travel, and other fascinating concepts are featured. The lead character, Jack (Billy Crudup), is seen offering families in the retro-futuristic society a tiny piece of lunar real estate, but not everything is what it seems. With peppy sales techniques, eye-catching graphics, and tiny brochures, Jack and his fellow salespeople appear determined to offer the town people a glimpse of the future. The trailer hints at mysteries regarding Jack’s business and the real extent of the timeshare as the youngest salesperson in the team gradually grows wary of his boss. The one-and-a-half-minute clip show what would seem to be various corporate antics, Alison Pill's character setting her house on fire, and an old-fashioned rocket ship taking off for what appears to be the moon while others watch in horror. Similarly to his appearance on The Morning Show, and much to the delight of many, the trailer also guarantees Crudup delivering various grandiose speeches.

The retro production design certainly seems like a good enough reason to watch, but the rising tension created in the trailer leaves us with questions about the legality of the timeshares, the supposed non-existence of aliens on the moon, the possible scam at the heart of it all, and much more. But to see how it all pans out, you'll just have to tune in once the series begins to air!

Who's In the Hello Tomorrow! Cast?

Hello Tomorrow! will be led by Billy Crudup as Jack Billings. Crudup is a four-time Tony Award nominee and has starred in both lead and supporting roles in various renowned films like Princess Mononoke, Mission: Impossible III, Spotlight, Almost Famous, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Alien: Covenant, and many others. Other cast members include Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told), Nicholas Podany (Summertime Dropouts), Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard), Dewshane Williams (Christmas Is You), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession), Jacki Weaver (Father Stu), Michael Paul Chan (The Closer), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and others.

Who Is Making Hello Tomorrow!?

Apple Studios, MRC Television, and Mortal Media are the production companies behind Hello Tomorrow! with Lucas Jansen and Amit Bhalla developing the series and Jonathan Entwistle, Stacie Passon, and Ryan McFaul serving as the directors. Crudup, apart from starring in the show, also serves as an executive producer alongside Stephen Falk, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla, and Jansen. Bruce Gilbert and Lauren Mikus will be supervising the music with cinematography by Tim Norman, Christopher Norr, and Justin Brown. Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen have also written for the series and the other writers include Olivia Milch, Wes Brown, Jiehae Park, and Stephen Falk.

What Is the Plot of Hello Tomorrow!?

People have fantasized about living on the Moon for ages, but what if that possibility existed? Going by the tasteful sci-fi depiction of what otherwise appears to be mid-20th century America, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-futuristic world. Billy Crudup plays Jack, a smart and driven salesman who fervently hopes for a better, brighter, technologically advanced tomorrow. The idealistic civilization at the core of the series has unexpected technological advancements, but the next goal of our brilliant charming lead is even more ambitious: sending people to the Moon. Both his staff and his eager customers are motivated by his passion for the future, but his unwavering optimism might risk leaving him stranded inside the very fantasy that has been keeping him alive. There's also a very strong suggestion that Jack and his business might not be exactly what they seem to be. If it really is all a lie; well, let's just say he might be the one who ends up blasting off to the Moon just to get away from all his angry customers.