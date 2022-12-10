Warm up your television sets and gather your family in the den, because Apple TV+ has just released new first-look images from its upcoming new dramedy series, Hello Tomorrow!, which is set to premiere in February 2023.

Hello Tomorrow! is a new series set in a retro-futuristic world. The series centers on a group of traveling salesmen who go around trying to sell lunar timeshares (you know, like the one your uncle has in Boca, but this one is on the moon). The series stars Billy Crudup (Almost Famous) as Jack, a talented and ambitious salesman who earnestly believes in a brighter, fresher, more technically advanced tomorrow. His enthusiasm for the future inspires both his coworkers and his desperate customers. However, his unfailingly sunny disposition will threaten to leave him lost within the very dream that has helped sustain him.

In addition to Crudup, the series also stars Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver. The new images, released today, give us a glimpse at both Crudup and his fellow costars.

Image via Apple TV+

The first image shows Crudup polished in his 1950s best, hair slicked, wearing high trousers, and standing before a poster board advertising lunar timeshares. The poster reads 'Brightside', and shows a midcentury-style house with the Earth orbiting in its background. Crudup flashes a winning smile and looks out of the corner of the frame.

The second image shows Crudup with several of his costars. They stand outside in coats, eating red checker-wrapped fast food off of the hood of a car. Jack, Crudup's character, holds their attention as he points to the moon. The third image shows a less sunny look into the series, showing Allison Pill with furrowed brows, holding up a microphone, and looking into a screen. What trouble might be brewing has yet to be revealed.

The series is produced by MRC Television and is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla, and Jansen serve as executive producers along with the series star, Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Hello Tomorrow! is set to be released to Apple TV+ on February 17, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new first-look images. You can check out the rest of the images below: