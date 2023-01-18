During today's panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Apple TV+ released a trailer for their upcoming series Hello Tomorrow! Set in a retro-futuristic world, the dramedy series centers around a utopian society in which technology has advanced to surprising levels, but the next step is even more ambitious: Colonizing the moon. Citizens will go through their days with the opportunity to exit the planet in the back of their minds, but there’s something sinister about this opportunity that we’ll have to wait until mid-February to find out.

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow! sells pretty much what you would be sold if you lived in the perfect, 50s-like community from the series. Floating cars, devices that take your dog out for a walk, self-tying necks, jetpack travel… These are just a few things that will populate the screen throughout the episodes, which means it’ll be a joy to just sit back and watch how the production team had fun with the concept.

The Future Is In Space

Appropriately presented to the sound of timeless classic song “Fly Me To The Moon”, the trailer then introduces the space travel idea, in which the utopia can become even more utopian in a highly futuristic Moon base. The trouble can be spotted at the seams but, of course, it’s too soon to give away what lies behind the perfect world of Hello Tomorrow! For now, we can only know that there seems to be a lot of money involved, and some particular characters who decide to investigate the community leader—and not being happy about what they discover.

Who Is In Hello Tomorrow!?

The ensemble cast of Hello Tomorrow! features Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, Dewshane Williams, Alison Pill, Haneefah Wood, Nicholas Pedant, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. Hello Tomorrow! was created and showrun by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, both of whom wrote for Netflix’s Bloodline. Episodes are also written by Olivia Milch (Ocean’s Eight), Stephen Falk (Weeds), Wes Brown (Fear the Walking Dead), Walon Green (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Hennah Squander (The Terminal List), and Jiehae Park (Runaways). Episodes are directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This), Stacie Passon (The Serpent Queen), and Ryan McFaul (Inside Amy Schumer).

Apple TV+ premieres Hello Tomorrow! on February 17 with three episodes. The remaining seven episodes will roll out weekly through April 7. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: