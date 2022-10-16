Originating as the "Lemarchand box" in Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart, it was only natural to carry over the mystical puzzle box when the novella was adapted into the first Hellraiser (1987) film. In the on-screen adaptation and its myriad sequels, the box was renamed the Lament Configuration, and possesses a storied past and a sinister purpose. Once the puzzle is solved, it opens a door to another dimension, most notably the realm of Leviathan, a hell of twists and turns occupied by the enigmatic Cenobites and the souls of the damned.

The configuration has been seen in nearly every iteration of the long-running Hellraiser franchise. However, in many cases, it doesn't appear to have much agency of its own, especially in later sequels. A character solves the box, the Cenobites arrive, pain is doled out, and the box returns to its original state. Sometimes the solution of the configuration is reversed in order to send the Cenobites packing, as we saw in the original film, thanks to the efforts of protagonist Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence). However, past being an occasional McGuffin to advance the plot, the configuration itself doesn't have much personality to it. Its origin is explained in films such as Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996), and the idea of the "Elysium Configuration" is somewhat intriguing, but the box still operates as a tool, no matter how many forms it takes.

Say what you will about David Bruckner's take on Hellraiser, which was released recently directly to Hulu, but this adaptation's version of the puzzle box serves almost as an antagonist on its own. In addition to being exceptionally more complex physically, the Lament Configuration's different forms each serve a purpose. In this film, it is believed that the box is capable of fulfilling its holder's wish, and each form offers something different: Life, Knowledge, Love, Sensation, Resurrection, and of course, Power. The bearer who chooses Power (the Leviathan Configuration of the box) is granted an audience with the Lord of the Labyrinth himself.

Over the course of this new Hellraiser adaptation, the elaborate puzzle box exchanges hands several times. The box possesses a new feature, capable of ejecting a blade and cutting its holder, marking them and providing the Cenobites leave to pursue and collect them. Antagonists such as Roland Voight (Goran Visnjic) even use it as a weapon of sorts in order to mark the film's protagonists to be cornered by the otherworldly sadomasochists. The Cenobites and their master demand sacrifice, and the box is the primary way to designate targets to have their bodies and souls torn apart.

At times in Hellraiser 2022, the box even takes on a life of its own without being manipulated by a character, shifting its configurations completely on its own. Considering its autonomous capabilities and the fact that it designates targets for the Cenobites and Leviathan, one might even think that the Lament Configuration has become something of a character itself. The danger of Hell and its underlings is certainly palpable, but without victims being chosen by the configuration, Leviathan's agenda can't quite be put into motion.

Though the Lament Configuration has always heralded an opening into hell (and all the bloodshed and gore that comes with it), this iteration is more sinister. It's a trap, but one that the most curious simply must step into. The allure of fulfilling desires such as Pleasure, Love, and Power are simply too great to ignore for those that wish to delve into the deeper reaches of experience. Before, the box was often sought out due to its mystique alone, promising vague pleasures without any real idea of what came next. To most who encountered the configuration, their gift was an express ticket to Hell or the life of a Cenobite for those like Captain Elliot Spencer (Doug Bradley). In 2022, the box promises more defined rewards, ones that speak to our most primal desires, no matter how we deign to use them.

However, as always, the configuration is still a Faustian Bargain at its core and one that cannot be revoked. As Jamie Clayton's Pinhead/Hell Priest says to Voight towards the film's conclusion "There is no retreat once the threshold has been crossed... Gifts cannot be un-given, only exchanges can be made." Once you are one of the puzzle box's chosen, there's no going back, and you can only hope to bargain for a different hellish gift from Leviathan and the Cenobites once you've accepted one.

It's in this vein that the Lament Configuration of 2022 becomes an antagonist in its own right. Its appeal of wish-granting is much more defined than previous Hellraiser outings, driving the forces of greed and wickedness to pursue it. However, there's always a price, which is exactly why the blood of the unwary and the innocent is shed when the configuration is uncovered. Regardless of intentions, characters such as Voight and Riley (Odessa A'zion) are drawn into the cycle of sacrifices marked by the box, making it an integral character of its own, one that possesses promises of great rewards at the cost of blood and the loss of life. Without it, Leviathan and the Cenobites are kept at bay, making the configuration the crux of Hellraiser 2022's story.

The Lament Configuration has always been a central piece of Hellraiser lore and that of Clive Barker's fictional works at large. However, this new configuration is a nearly-living entity, one that will exact its purpose once the first drop of blood has been shed, no matter what. All the while, it remains the key to the narrative as well as the gates of Hell. The box may have fallen by the wayside in previous Hellraiser outings, but it's back and more dangerous than it has ever been for those who are unfortunate enough to discover it. It has become a central character once again in a franchise that had often overlooked it in its later sequels.