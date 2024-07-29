The Big Picture Arrow Video is releasing a 4K box set of the first four Hellraiser films on October 22, 2024, with special features and new transfers.

The Hellraiser series centers around the Lament Configuration puzzle box summoning the Cenobites, who pain and pleasure.

Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment box set includes a 200-page book, audio commentaries, and special features for $80 USD.

Arrow Video has such sights to show you. The boutique physical media distributor is releasing 1987's Hellraiser and its first three sequels in an all-new 4K Blu-ray box set. The Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment box set will be released on October 22, just in time for Halloween.

The set will include all-new 4K transfers from the original camera negatives of Hellraiser, 1988's Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1992's Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, and 1996's Hellraiser: Bloodline. It will come packaged in a handsome slipcase with new art of the series' iconic creation, Pinhead (Doug Bradley), and will come packaged with a 200-page book by Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes. The four-disc set will include a hell of a lot of special features, both new and archival. Those include new audio commentaries on all four films from critics Stephen Jones and Kim Newman, archival interviews with cast and crew, new and archival featurettes, an unrated extended cut of Hellraiser III, a newly-discovered workprint of Bloodline, and theatrical trailers. The set will retail for $80 USD, and can be preordered on ArrowVideo.com.

What Are the First Four 'Hellraiser' Movies About?

Close

The Hellraiser series revolves around the Lament Configuration, a mechanical puzzle box that, when solved, summons the enigmatic Cenobites, a collection of supernatural entities who blur the line between angel and demon, and between pain and pleasure. The first film, which Barker directed from his novella The Hellbound Heart, centers around Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman), a hedonist who summons the Cenobites and attempts to come back from the dead by stealing the body of his brother Larry (Andrew Robinson), only to be foiled by his niece, Kristy (Ashley Laurence). The sequel features Kristy trying to process her experiences in a mental hospital, only for the hospital's director to seek the power of the Cenobites for himself. Hellraiser III stars Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Terry Farrell as a TV reporter on the case of a nightclub owner whose new art installation contains the essence of Pinhead, who is turning humans into new Cenobites. And Bloodline goes back in time to the creation of the Lament Configuration - and into the far future, making it another horror sequel that somehow makes its way to outer space. It also features an appearance from a young Adam Scott, a long way from Pawnee, Indiana.

The Hellraiser franchise continued long past this first four quartet of movies, often with diminishing returns. Eventually, the series even lost its one constant, Bradley's Pinhead. The franchise was recently rebooted with a remake of Hellraiser that was released on Hulu in 2022. In her review, Collider's Alyse Wax found it mostly forgettable, but praised Jamie Clayton's commanding performance as Pinhead.

Arrow Video's Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment 4K box set will be released on October 22, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.