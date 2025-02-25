Although the world may have been waiting for one specific Joker-centered movie this year, the real feature-length winner that was maybe sorta kinda based on the DC villain was Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. Funny, off-beat, imaginative, and vibrant, Drew’s star-studded parody feature was overflowing with a heartfelt story about its main character, Joker (Drew), coming to terms with being a trans woman and trying to make it in the big, dangerous, scary world of comedy. While the movie may not have gotten the full screening schedule that it was hoping for (thanks a lot copyright laws!), the title still made enough waves with the right people to receive a nomination for the John Cassavetes Award at the Independent Spirit Award ceremony.

Collider’s Aidan Kelley was our boots on the ground during the red carpet proceedings and had a chance to talk with Drew on her way into the event. Giving the multi-hyphenate creative the option of any IP under the sun, Kelley asked Drew if copyright infringements were of no worry, what character she would like to parody next. Giving a fully thought-out answer, Drew confidently responded:

“Hellraiser. One of my favorite cenobites is Butterball, and I would love to make a movie that's just about Butterball going to a theme park one day. He's the best cenobite. Look him up. He’s adorable, really.”

Butterball’s Big Day Out