If you don't want to solve the Lament Configuration and want to view the Cenobites from a safe distance, breathe easy. The all-new ad-free horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, has an exclusive Hellraiser documentary ready for your viewing pleasure.

Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, takes fans on a trip throughout the history of Clive Barker's movies. The documentary explores the vision for the movies, the inspiration, and the sadistic and creepy world of Hellraiser. It also explores how Barker feels about these movies, over 25 years later. The documentary, as mentioned on the documentary's website, wants to "show fans and those less familiar with the films both the technical skills, the creative idea, the symbolism and the legacy of these movies."

The Hellraiser film (that received a remake starring Jamie Clayton) and its sequel were released in 1987 and 1988, respectively. The first film sees Frank Cotton, played by Sean Chapman, opening a portal to hell after solving a puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration. Opening the box unleashes terrible demonic beings, known as Cenobites, who tear Frank apart. After a while, Frank's brother, Larry and his wife, Julia, move into the house recently vacated by Frank. By doing this, and through Frank's blood, they accidentally bring Frank's gruesome, skinned body back into the world. He convinces Julia, his lover at one point, to bring men back to the house and kill them, so he can bring himself back to life. When Larry's daughter, Kirsty (played by Ashley Laurence) senses something is strange about Julia, and later about her father, she uses the puzzle box to tray and stop Frank before it's too late. The second film has Doctor Channard searching for the doorway to hell, and Kirsty following his every move to try, once again, to stop the Cenobites and close the doorway.

Leviathan is directed by Kevin McDonagh and features interviews and testimonies from cast members involved in the films, like Clare Higgins, who played Julia Cotton; Andrew Robinson, who played Larry Cotton (and Frank Cotton, wearing Larry's skin); Kenneth Cranham, who played Dr. Channard; and Doug Bradley, who horror fans know as the iconic Cenobite, Pinhead.

If you want to watch the Hellraiser documentary, you will need to purchase a monthly subscription, which is $4.99. If you like what you see, you can purchase a three-month subscription, which is $11.99, or a yearly subscription, which is $39.99. You can also purchase a physical copy from the documentary's website.