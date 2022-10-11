Along with being an incredibly talented actress, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) is also an endlessly patient person. A new featurette reveals the painstaking process of transforming the actress into the recognizable face of the Hellraiser franchise, the Hell Priestess, aka Pinhead.

Perhaps just as painful as the sights displayed by the sadistic Cenobites, Clayton shares that completing the iconic look of Pinhead takes a whopping four hours to achieve. Making matters all the more grueling, she adds that after a long day of filming, removal can take up to one hour. She also divulges that not only is there a giant number of prosthetics to be affixed day in and day out, but that the suit itself is “very heavy,” as well as “very tight and constricting.” Clearly in awe of the makeup and prosthetic team’s work on her character, Clayton calls the finished product “beautiful.” As a timelapse of the process plays out during the featurette, we can see Clayton chatting and laughing with the unsung heroes who make her character come to terrifying life.

A semi-reboot of the book-turned-1987 feature originally directed by the head honcho of horror, Clive Barker, David Bruckner’s (The Night House) reimagining of Hellraiser recently landed on Hulu. Instead of making Barker’s original story his own, Bruckner went his own way and created a new tale in the Hellraiser universe. This time around, the feature focuses more on the close ties between friends and family, addiction, and regret. All our favorite Cenobites are back with new torturous sufferings lurking around every corner. Along with Clayton, the feature stars Odessa A’zion, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Adam Faison, and Goran Visnjic.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace

Since dropping on the platform just a few days ago, the feature has been widely talked about and received mixed reviews from longtime fans of the franchise, with some praising its reimagining and others remarking that it came up short. The film also led a new audience to check out the original feature and try their hands at the Lament Configuration - or at least learn more about the sadomasochistic ‘80s flick. Taking full advantage of the pique in Hellraiser interest, streaming platform SCREAMBOX has released a documentary titled Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser, and Hellbound: Hellraiser II that will be a must-watch for anyone interested in the history of the franchise.

You can check out Clayton’s transformation into Pinhead below and head to Hulu to stream Hellraiser to see what delights await you.