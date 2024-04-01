The Big Picture The 2022 Hellraiser reboot deviates from the original storyline, focusing on a woman battling addiction.

Producer Keith Levine hinted at a possible sequel, praising the team's effort in crafting the Cenobite designs.

While nothing is confirmed yet, it sounds like conversations are underway about how to expand the franchise further.

Since the first film to serve as an on-screen telling of Clive Barker’s 1986 novella, The Hellbound Heart, arrived in 1987, the Hellraiser film series has been one of the most popular in horror history. Like other films of its kind, including the Halloween and Child’s Play franchises, the story of sadistic Cenobites has captivated audiences and delivered on the promise of having such sights to show us. In 2022, Hulu teamed up with director David Bruckner to reboot the original Barker-helmed film and give it a modern twist.

The updated version was welcomed by fans who had grown tired of the multitude of subpar sequels that spawned over the last few decades. It’s been almost two years since that project dropped on the streamer and now, producer Keith Levine has revealed that the creative team is “trying” to get a sequel up and running. It’s worth noting that no official sequel announcement has been made at this time but, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Levine teased that the group is on the right track, especially having such a vast and knowledgeable background in all things Hellraiser design:

“We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations. I can’t exactly say where we’re at in those conversations, but [David] Bruckner is involved in those conversations, and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world. A lot of brainpower going into crafting the Cenobite design, figuring out how we’re going to pull them off, and we learned so much. And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent. So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that’s something we’re definitely hard at work on and hope we will have more news soon.”

How Did David Bruckner’s ‘Hellraiser’ Deviate From the Original?

Close

Even though it was considered a reboot of the first film in the Hellraiser franchise, Bruckner’s 2022 flick didn't follow the same storyline that kicked off the film series. Instead of a twisted and sadistic love triangle (which is the most basic way to describe the original film), The Night House director instead focused his project on a young woman caught in the throes of addiction. When she stumbles upon the Lament Configuration Box, all hell breaks loose, with the Cenobites taking her world by storm. As Levine mentioned, the project not only unveiled an exciting new story but also plenty of updated character designs while keeping iconic looks—like that of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead—as classic as ever.

You can catch Hellraiser now streaming on Hulu and stay tuned to Collider for future information surrounding its possible sequel.

Hellraiser Release Date October 7, 2022 Director David Bruckner Cast Odessa A’zion , Jamie Clayton , Drew Starkey , Brandon Flynn Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch On Hulu