Prepare for a new Pinhead this Halloween. Hulu has just released new images in preparation for the release of their new Hellraiser film. The new movie serves as a reimagining of the classic 1987 horror film, and will be released to Hulu as a part of its Huluween programming on October 7.

The new Hellraiser film will tell the story of a young woman who is struggling with addictions that threaten to consume her. When she comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, she summons a horrific group of Cenobites who delight in torture. The film marks the return of the Hellraiser film series and the iconic and freaky Cenobite creatures, who have haunted the nightmares of viewers for decades. Anyone unfortunate enough to flip to one of the original Hellraiser movies on cable as a kid will certainly have an image of the iconic (and super goth) Pinhead etched into their memories.

And it looks like Pinhead is returning for the new film, albeit in a new, unfamiliar form. The new Pinhead is, in fact, a woman, and is being played by Jamie Clayton in a performance that both beckons and repels, in equal order (just like the original). But the new images, released today, focus less on the film's iconic Cenobites and more on their upcoming victims. The new images show several people with expressions ranging from apprehension to absolute agony. Also featured in the images is the Lament Configuration, a puzzle box that opens the gates between earth and hell. As seen in the trailer, the puzzle box cuts its victim, taking their blood and drawing them into a world of misery. The new images give us a small look into the misery ahead for the puzzle box's new victims. In addition to Clayton, the new film stars Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, and others.

Image via Hulu

RELATED:

Why Now is the Perfect Time for a ‘Hellraiser’ Remake

Hellraiser is one of the most enduring horror franchises in film, thanks to its signature aesthetic, which embraces the bizarre and extreme. The film franchise comes from the imagination of Clive Barker, a novelist, playwright, author, film director, and visual artist whose work focuses on horror. Barker is producing the newest Hellraiser film, while David Bruckner directs. The project comes from screenwriters Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, writer/producer David S. Goyer, and producer Keith Levine. Marc Toberoff produces alongside Barker. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers on the project.

Hellraiser will premier on Hulu on October 7, 2022. You can take a look at the new images below.

Image via Hulu

Image via Hulu