Director David Bruckner and actress Jamie Clayton have such sights to show you!

Hulu's upcoming reboot of the Hellraiser franchise takes the story back to its roots. Not a strict remake of the original 1987 film written and directed by Clive Barker, this version completely ignores the original and its nine follow-up films and expands on the mythology given to us by the original story. A young woman, struggling to overcome addiction, comes into possession of the Lament Configuration Box and accidentally opens it, setting off a chain of events that leads to the Cenobites entering this plane of existence. It will take smarts, cunning, devoted friends, and sobriety to defeat the trappings of the Box and walk away with your soul intact.

Jamie Clayton plays the new Pinhead, the "lead" Cenobite, a role popularized by Doug Bradley in eight of the ten previous Hellraiser films. We spoke to her and director David Bruckner about this important role; about getting to a "dark, sensual place" for the role; how it wasn't about filling Doug Bradley's shoes; why Bruckner wanted a woman for the role; how the Cenobites aren't really villains in any traditional sense of the word; and how, with the Disney/Fox merger, this now makes Pinhead a Disney Princess.

Bruckner also tells us why he felt so comfortable remaking such a beloved horror franchise; why he decided to reboot the franchise instead of trying to make it fit a confusing canon; that there is always a more "morally corrupt" human figure than the Cenobites; and that he didn't know he was down for an "emo Batman until Matt Reeves" showed it to him.

Hellraiser is streaming exclusively on Hulu starting October 7th. For more on the film: