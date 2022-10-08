Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser.

The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.

At the center of this is the recovering addict Riley (Odessa A’zion) who gets roped into stealing the box by her boyfriend Trevor (Drew Starkey), from a safe being held in a supposedly abandoned shipping container. She does so, as she is broke and hoping to find more economic stability so she can better keep her feet under her on a continued road to recovery which, perplexingly, becomes increasingly irrelevant to the film. What is made relevant is her trying to piece together what exactly the box does and where it came from. This is all under the guise of it being about rescuing her brother only to become a dour distraction from what could be a vibrant work. Where the original rather cleanly and quickly introduced the item as a way to delve further into the horror, this retelling seems most interested in the mechanics of what this box is. As a result, the more rich potential of the story and the well-designed Cenobites are often pushed to the side as the film spends far too much time pursuing something that needn’t be pursued. Not all questions need to be so thoroughly answered.

While horror sequels that attempt to build on a long-running series often have their work cut out for them in terms of what ground they can uncover, there is always something to be appreciated in a film that strips away all that has preceded it to find something fresh and new. The most recent example was this year’s Prey, which never got caught up in too much of its plot and was able to leave behind all the baggage of some of the lesser earlier entries. There was endless potential for Hellraiser to do that as well as it was essentially free from any obligations to all of the many sequels that came before it. Not only does it not attempt to seek out much of anything new, it gets so fixated on explaining the box that it teeters on the edge of being a procedural thriller as opposed to a more fearsome work of horror. By thoroughly working to explain the box and how it works, the film ends up losing sight of the sinister strengths it has like Clayton giving an all-consuming performance as the lead Cenobite.

RELATED: 'Hellraiser': Doug Bradley is Blown Away by Jamie Clayton's Pinhead in Reboot

This reaches a breaking point when Riley begins doing some good ol' Internet sleuthing and gives a presentation to Trevor about what she found. It is a scene you’ve seen far too many times in countless other horror films and feels just as trite here. Websites pop up and news articles go across the screen, reducing the dark forces at the core of the story into something you can begin to learn about by turning to Google. As she talks her boyfriend through the trajectory of people who have disappeared before her brother, all the terror to be had in the unknown is lessened when made so explicit. While such sequences about discovering what is essentially an otherworldly curse can be done well, with the recent Smile proving to be a prime example of this, the way it is played here feels far too nice and neat of a package.

Image via Hulu

It reduces the unknowable nightmare of what the Cenobites bring into our world into something that can be pieced together. After Riley completes her Internet research that determines there is a large estate that is at the center of everything that is happening, she then goes there and, wouldn’t you know it, begins to conduct more research. Yes, this time it is old texts as opposed to on her computer, though it still just grows more and more tired with each turn of the page. It gets initially interrupted by the arrival of the rest of her roommates, but that only provides her with another opportunity to do more expository explaining about what is going on. However much the film thinks we need to know all these details, we very much don’t. It only serves to make the eerie and ethereal into something more defined by a rather banal and basic logic. Where the original felt subversive, this feels all too safe.

While films and stories more broadly can deepen their intrigue by delving into some details, there is also a value in not spelling everything out. In the original Barker film, characters didn’t really know much of anything about the why or how of what was taking place. They just knew that something was happening and that it defied any attempts at fully understanding. When the Cenobites surround a character and begin to tear them to pieces, does it really matter about the lore of the box that brought them there? The sequence where a mesmerizing Clayton gives a monologue while Pinhead plays with yet another victim is frightening because of how simple it is. We get small hints at the meaning behind this, but it isn’t driven by the meandering sequences of events that led up to. For all the great work that Clayton is doing with this character that feels truly like a reinvention becomes unnecessarily reduced by turning everything else into something that is conventionally comprehensible. Even such beautiful and brutal beings that come down from another realm start to lose their sway over us when the film seeks to explain away far too much of their menace.

Image via Hulu

This all ties back to the greatest mistake the film makes, which is having this puzzle box be more than a device to bring the Cenobites into the fabric of the film. Even as it eventually finds its way to a third act that redeems much of the entire experience, it is still repeatedly hamstrung by this desire to make sense of everything. Not all stories are meant to be solved or broken down into digestible pieces. In horror, all that is left unexplained can leave even more of a mark because of how much it defies logic. While there is something potentially poetic in Riley's determination not to sacrifice anyone to protect herself, there is still the prevailing fact that she and the film are saddled with a story that feels like it is just about checking boxes so that viewers can fill in the gaps on the wiki. There are certainly plenty of well-crafted pieces to the experience that make it one of the better entries in the series that could be continued with Clayton at the helm. Still, for now, this latest film lays so much of everything out for the audience that it robs the story of the fear of the unknown.

Hellraiser is now streaming on Hulu.