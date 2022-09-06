Pinhead (Doug Bradley) and the Hellraiser franchise go hand in hand. He’s as important as pain being the ultimate act of pleasure for the soon-to-be eleven movies. Pinhead’s pierced face and muscular physique under raven-black leather make for a striking horror icon that is “Demons to some. Angels to others.” The more the sequels went on, the more slasher villany got infused into him. Wise-cracking and overusing his ability to send chained hooks out from the dark into a victim. It loses the earlier sadomasochistic intent.

The best villain in this franchise may just be Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins). From the onscreen adaptation, to Clive Barker’s original novella, The Hellbound Heart, Julia is fleshed out in cruel elegance. She represents the flawed human who discovers depravity can be so enticing. Not Pinhead nor any of the Cenobites could claim her corrupted soul.

Who is Julia Cotton?

Hellraiser (1987) introduces Julia as suffering from dissatisfaction in all walks of life. She is quiet and internal, more going on in her head. Her posture holds no confidence. She has no close relationship to step-daughter Kirsty (Ashley Laurence). The biggest conflict by far is husband Larry (Andrew Robinson), who is not the man she wants. Her object of desire is his brother and drifter Frank (Sean Chapman). What isn’t helping matters is that Frank and Julia had a passionate affair. A montage cuts between Julia overwhelmed by the forbidden memories, while Larry is downstairs struggling to move a couch. His hand gets too close to a phallic nail sticking out, digging in to make a bloody wound. Frank, even without his presence, still shows the incompetence to Larry. The spilled blood acts as an offering, because Frank is trapped within the Cenobite dimension.

Additional blood offerings are needed for Frank to be fully reborn. And although Julia is horrified at his appearance, she agrees to help. The promise of rekindling their affair is too great. In desperation for pleasure, she lures men in for a hookup before swinging a hammer into their face. The score by Christopher Young picks up in “A Quick Death,” a swirling orchestra hitting an insidious crescendo as Julia commits to being a murderer. After a messy first kill, her second comes with relative ease. The forbidden fruit that is Frank gets within reach. When the camera lingers on her, a big smile slowly takes over. She looks alive. The more corrupted, the more in control she is.

RELATED: Why the Early 'Hellraiser' Movies' Version of Hell Is so Unique

What gives Julia potency as a character pairs with how the first Hellraiser acts as a nightmarish family drama. Major set pieces take place within the Cotton house. Larry grows more confused with how to approach his wife. Kirsty starts to believe her stepmother is having an affair. Aside from a prologue, Pinhead and the Cenobites don’t show up until an hour in. Frank’s living-dead appearance is what makes up the supernatural horror. Julia is basically thrust into extreme, fantastical circumstances, all coming from a place of familiar, human flaws. She’s a woman confronted with achieving her forbidden desires. Clare Higgins’ performance is powerful and grounded because of this. The quiet, stuck-in-her-head side to Julia comes in handy when keeping morbid secrets.

How Does Julia Compare in the Book?

In The Hellbound Heart, Barker’s 1986 novella, Julia remains similar. Her beauty is unquestioned. She’s effortlessly charismatic. Julia eyes her male prey as, “poor, bleatless lamb.” The thought hardly gives her pause before going through with the slaughtering. She is not a stepmother though, Kirsty in the novella is a friend to Rory (Larry from the movie). That doesn’t stop motherhood from being constantly applied to Julia, better yet, how far removed Julia is from being maternal. In Chapter 2, Julia looks at Kirsty, “as if faintly baffled by the fact that she hadn’t been smothered at birth.” In Chapter 3, a chillingly lyrical line, of which there are plenty, is how the room is described where Frank returns to life, looking like a “dead woman’s womb.” For the movie adaptation, it’s easy to see why Julia gets turned into a step-mother. It makes her all the more dangerous in how she destroys her family from within her home’s very walls. Both the novella and the first movie reach the same conclusion for Julia, becoming Frank’s final sacrifice. He is all about self-preservation, never planning to drive off into the sunset with Mrs. Cotton. He creates a monster, too ignorant to understand how he severs Julia’s humanity.

Julia in 'Hellbound: Hellraiser II'

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988) gives backstory to the Cenobites, in particular Pinhead. The mystique to him gets lost. It’s telling that the Lament Configuration opened up wondrous horrors to Frank and Pinhead (or his human identity, Elliot Spencer). Julia never comes in contact with the ancient puzzle box. Nor does she ever get confronted by Pinhead. She’s the main antagonist and in this sequel, full of gleeful spitefulness. In Shudder's Behind the Monsters episode on Pinhead, costume designer Jane Wildgoose referred to keywords Clive Barker gave her in creating the horror icon: repulsive glamour. But Pinhead isn’t the only one to get a distinct look. Julia gets several transformations.

Dr. Channard (Kenneth Cranham), head of a psychiatric hospital, looks over the newly admitted Kirsty with ulterior motives. He knows of the puzzle box and after learning of a mattress from the Cotton house, he uses the stained and soiled thing to bring Julia back. She is reborn as a crimson monstrosity. Veins, exposed vertebrae, and intricate lines of human anatomy invisible under skin, are visible. Channard gives over some clothes, and there Julia stands, a skinless, scarlet body, in a white jacket and white pants, drinking wine. Channard attempts to compliment her, but doesn’t know the right word. Higgins maintains Julia’s calm manner, offering in a hushed voice, “Strange? Surreal? Nightmarish?” Then she turns into a mummified woman, tightly wrapped up in bandages and putting on a gown. Red muscle surrounds her piercing blue eyes.

White and red are prominent colors to Julia. Roses are in full bloom on the stained-glass windows of the Cotton home, blood-red foreshadowing Frank's rebirth. For her second killing, Julia becomes so efficient with her murder weapon, she doesn’t get a drop of red on a white blouse. Her last name even refers to the color white, not of purity but of coldness. Unlike the Cenobites' collective color scheme, Julia is supremely herself. If the first movie was a family drama gone to hell, Hellbound leans into the dark fantasy, teetering into a morbid fairy tale. Quite literally, too. Face to face with Kirsty, Julia unleashes contempt, “I’m no longer just the wicked stepmother. Now, I’m the evil queen.” She mocks further with, “Take your best shot, Snow White!” before giving one hell of a slap to Kirsty. This time around, Julia is having diabolical fun. Having learned her lesson with Frank, once Dr. Channard finishes being resourceful, Julia rids herself of him.The Cenobites get made into the series villains, but these first two installments show a different threat. The human Julia is scarier than those explorers in the further regions of experience. Their concept of pleasure is beyond mortal comprehension. Julia’s motives are entirely less morally ambiguous.

The original ending had Julia ascend to Queen of Hell. From the DVD commentary, Hellbound screenwriter Peter Atkins explained that she was originally thought to be the franchise’s “female Freddy Krueger.” It makes sense, as she represented the themes in Hellraiser about dark desires, a human that has soured. But Higgins didn’t wish to join the Cenobites in the following sequels and the series’ eventual direct-to-video fate is perhaps worse than playing with the Lament Configuration. Pinhead’s uniqueness is just too bold to not be a horror icon. He just shouldn’t be the only legacy to this franchise. Behold Clare Higgins’ role. When Julia found out how good she was at violence, she found a way to be lethal without the need of leather and chained hooks.