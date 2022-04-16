Based on his 1986 novella, “The Hellbound Heart,” writer and director Clive Barker shocked and grossed out audiences with what would become known as one of most iconic cult horror franchises of them all: Hellraiser.

There are currently ten Hellraiser movies out right now with a remake of the original debuting on Hulu sometime this year. While we wait for a more specific release date, it’s not a bad idea to brush up on the previous films. This guide will clear up which movies came out when, and what order they should be watched in.

Forget the “seven circles of Hell,” let’s take a journey through all ten!

The Movies in Order of Release:

Hellraiser - September 10, 1987 Hellbound: Hellraiser II - December 23, 1988 Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth - September 11, 1992 Hellraiser: Bloodline - March 8, 1996 Hellraiser: Inferno - October 3, 2000 Hellraiser: Hellseeker - October 15, 2002 Hellraiser: Deader - June 7, 2005 Hellraiser: Hellworld - September 6, 2005 Hellraiser: Revelations - March 18, 2011 Hellraiser: Judgement - February 13, 2018 Hellraiser* - 2022

The Movies in Chronological Order:

The first four movies in the Hellraiser franchise are already in consequential order, based on order of release. The movies that follow can be enjoyed as individual “standalone” films, with the central concept of the Cenobites and the puzzle box known as the “Lament Configuration.”

Hellraiser (1987)

This British supernatural horror was Clive Barker’s first foray into directing and who better to direct the film adaptation than the man who wrote the book (No offense to Stephen King)?

The movie opens up with a man named Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) purchasing a strange puzzle box (known as the “Lament Configuration,”) in Morocco, under the impression that solving the puzzle will open a portal that will bring him to a world of carnal pleasures that he has never experienced. He solves the puzzle in the attic of his vacant familial home and is immediately savaged by chains and hooks that pull his body apart (and into hell). He is held captive and forced to endure extreme sadomasochism at the hands of the Cenobites.

Cenobites are corpse-like, genderless demon creatures that are adorned with a variety of scarifications, metal hooks, nails, chains, and other torture devices. The “Lead Cenobite” is played by Doug Bradley and is commonly referred to as “Pinhead.”

Not long after Frank’s demise, his brother Larry (Andrew Robinson) and his wife Julia (Clare Higgins) move into the familial house where Frank had opened the portal. Upon the spilling of blood on the attic floor by an accidental injury, Frank is able to return as a semi-formed corpse (Oliver Smith). He is discovered by Julia and audiences learn that the two of them shared an illicit encounter on the night before her wedding to Larry. Frank persuades Julia to help him escape the Cenobites by luring in men from bars and killing them, so that he can regenerate from their blood.

Larry’s daughter, Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) discovers one of the half-drained victims and the half-formed, skinless Frank. She flees the house with the puzzle box and upon solving the puzzle, is introduced to the Cenobites. She promises Frank to them in exchange for her release, but after the Cenobites reclaim Frank, they decide they still want Kirsty as well. She narrowly escapes their clutches by reversing the motions on the puzzle box to send them back to their realm of torture. She and her boyfriend throw the box into a fire, but before it is destroyed, a homeless man who has been stalking Kirsty throughout the movie steps into the fire and collects the box. The last thing audiences see is the box, once again in Morocco, hearing the offscreen merchant asking someone else the same question he asked Frank in the opening scene: “What’s your pleasure, sir?”

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II picks up immediately after the events from the first film, with a brief flashback in the opening scene, showing Doug Bradley as a British officer, opening the puzzle box and his transformation into “Pinhead.” Ashley Laurence reprises her role as Kirsty Cotton, now having been placed in a psychiatric hospital. She tells Dr. Channard (Kenneth Cranham) about what happened to her father and begs him to get rid of the blood-stained mattress that her step-mother Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) had died on.

Of course, he does the opposite and ends up bringing a skinless Julia (Deborah Joel) back to the land of the living and away from her Cenobite captors.

Channard and the freshly regenerated Julia kidnap Tiffany (Imogen Boorman), a patient at the hospital with a knack for solving puzzles to force her to open the Lament Configuration and disappear into the hellish realm of the Cenobites.

Kirsty follows them and ends up running into Frank (Sean Chapman) who is then killed by Julia. Julia is sucked into a vortex and dies and Dr. Channard is turned into a Cenobite.

The movie ends with two men moving the blood-stained mattress and when one man is sucked into the mattress, a voice is heard asking “What is your pleasure, sir?”

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)

After the events of the previous movie, Pinhead (Bradley) finds himself split into two entities, one being his human self, British Officer Elliot Spencer, and the other being the Cenobite known as Pinhead. He is trapped in limbo in a grotesque “Pillar of Souls,” which is subsequently purchased by shady club-owner J.P. Monroe (Kevin Bernhardt).

Upon investigating the brutal death of a man who came into the emergency room from Monroe’s club with chains hooked into his flesh, journalist Joanne “Joey” Summerskill (Terry Farrell) discovers the puzzle box. This is given to her by Terri (Paula Marshall), the woman who came into the ER along with the now-deceased club goer. After further research into the box, Joey discovers a video of one of Pinhead’s former victims, Kirsty Cotton, who explains how to use the box to send Pinhead back to hell.

Needing fresh bodies and blood to feed on, Pinhead convinces Monroe to supply them in exchange for power and pleasures beyond his imagination. Monroe agrees and begins to bring club patrons to Pinhead as sacrifices.

Pinhead’s human side, Elliot, reaches out to Joey during one of her many nightmares about her father’s demise in Vietnam. He implores her to find a way to reunite his fractured existence with Pinhead because his humanity is the only thing that can balance out the evil desires of the Cenobite.

In an attempt to stop her, Pinhead resurrects some of the victims he has claimed, bringing them back as Cenobites. She is chased down by them and finds herself surrounded at a construction site. She solves the puzzle box and sends them back to hell, but is also dragged into limbo herself. Here, Spencer is finally able to confront Pinhead and forcibly merge their existences back into one. This convergence turns the box into a dagger, which Joey uses to kill Pinhead, and she is sent back to Earth. She throws the box into wet concrete at the construction site, hoping to get rid of it permanently, but the last thing audiences see is the completed building that bears an eerie resemblance to the puzzle box.

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline is best described as both a prequel and a sequel, but without watching the prior three Hellraiser films it would be extremely confusing to start off here.

This movie spans across three separate timelines. The first timeline we are introduced to is in the year 2127. Aboard a spaceship of his own design, Dr. Paul Merchant (Bruce Ramsay) is seen desperately trying to program a robot to solve the Lament Configuration. Before he can succeed, armed security breaks in and hauls him away to explain himself to their leader, Rimmer (Christine Harnos).

The movie then takes a jump back to a timeline set in 1796, and explores the origin of the puzzle box created by French toymaker, Phillip LeMarchand (Ramsay). Commissioned by a lecherous aristocrat Duc de L’Isle (Mickey Cottrell), LeMarchand does not realize that the puzzle box was intended to open a portal to hell until he delivers it to his patron. Adam Scott plays de L’Isle’s assistant, Jacques, and together, the two of them sacrifice a young woman and bring Angelique (Valentina Vargas) into the otherworldly realm. Realizing what he has done, LeMarchand frantically tries to create an anti-Lament Configuration to close the portal to hell, but Jacques kills LeMarchand when he returns to steal the box and as he dies, tells him that his bloodline is now cursed.

Meanwhile, in 1996, the movie picks up shortly after where the third Hellraiser left off. John Merchant (Ramsay), LeMarchand’s descendant, has just finished building a new skyscraper atop the concrete pad that Joey tossed the puzzle box into. Angelique sees an article about it and recognizes how the interior design mirrors the markings of the Lament Configuration. She travels to America and through means of seduction, gets a security guard to unlock the puzzle box. This summons Pinhead and the two of them clash, having vastly different ideas about how best to carry out the ways of hell. John’s wife Bobbi (Kim Myers) is able to solve the puzzle box, but not before Pinhead kills John. Pinhead and Angelique are sent back to hell, and John’s son survives to carry on the cursed bloodline.

“Back to the future” of 2127, Dr. John Merchant struggles to convince Rimmer that he has accidentally released Pinhead, Angelique, and other cenobites on the space station. Pinhead and the other cenobites kill everybody on board, except for Merchant and Rimmer, who flee on an escape shuttle. It is then revealed that the space station itself is actually the anti-Lament Configuration as it folds in on itself to form a box, blasting Pinhead and the others back to hell once more.

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

While this movie does not pertain to the actual events of this chronological timeline, it does feature the return of Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) and her knowledge of the puzzle box and Pinhead.

Hellraiser: Hellseeker starts off with Trevor Gooden (Dean Winters) crashing his car off of a bridge, killing his wife, Kirsty. He wakes up in a hospital a month later with a head injury, causing him to have trouble remembering certain details of his past. He is visited frequently by two detectives, who are eyeballing him for a series of murders that they are investigating. During this time he has recurring hallucinations that make him see terrible things, causing him to further question his ability to discern between his imagination and reality.

When he is taken to the police station to identify a body, he believes the body belongs to Kirsty, as rescuers were never able to recover her body from the river. Pinhead appears before him and explains that he has been living in limbo since the crash, which was caused by Kirsty. She learned that he was having multiple affairs and was trying to get rid of him by means of opening the puzzle box. She was successful, and when Pinhead showed up to claim her, she offered him the souls of five others in exchange for her own. He agreed, and so she started to murder Trevor’s three affair partners, and caused his friend Bret (Trevor White) to commit suicide. Trevor discovers at last that he is the fifth soul and trying to unravel his past this whole time was only the beginning of his punishment.

The Hellraiser Movies That can be Watched as Standalone Stories:

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Inferno is the first of the franchise to be released straight-to-video. While Doug Bradley continues to reprise his role as Pinhead, there are no other strong connections to the previous films other than the existence of Cenobites and the puzzle box.

A corrupt detective, Joseph Thorne (Craig Sheffer) discovers the puzzle box at a murder scene and takes it with him instead of submitting it as evidence. He solves the box and then begins to have terrible visions about a creature that chases him. Through these vision, he figures out a connection between the murder scene where he got the puzzle box and a killer who goes by the title “The Engineer.”

Thorne begins to hunt down the Engineer, and soon finds his friends, family, and colleagues being killed. At each of their murder scenes, a severed child’s finger is found, indicating that the Engineer is holding a kid captive. Thorne goes to therapy about his vision, but as he explains what he is seeing, his doctor (James Remar) reveals that he is actually Pinhead in disguise and that Thorne has been living this hellish life since he first opened the puzzle box. The Engineer is a manifestation of all the corruption and greed inside Thorne, whereas the missing child represents his ever-dwindling innocence. Hooked chains appear and snare John Thorne and Pinhead has claimed another soul to torment for eternity.

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

A reporter is sent to Bucharest to investigate the origins of a videotape that shows a cult group known as “the Deaders,” brutally sacrificing a person, then what appears to be reanimating said person. Amy (Kari Wuher) follows a lead that brings her to find a deceased woman, clutching the puzzle box.

She brings the puzzle box back to her hotel room and opens it, sending her into a dream-like state. Continuing to follow potential leads, she discovers the leader of the “Deaders” cult, Winter LeMarchand (Paul Rhys). Winter believes that he has a destiny, as the descendent of the French toymaker who built the Lament Configuration, to rule over and control the Cenobites. Unable to open the box himself, he began collecting vulnerable people with histories of physical and emotional trauma, as cult members to sacrifice. Amy’s dream continues to reveal that she fits this description perfectly.

When Amy wakes up, she opens the box again, summoning Pinhead (Bradley). Pinhead is insulted by the notion that any mortal could ever control him or the other Cenobites and proceeds to kill Winter and his remaining cult members. When he also tries to collect Amy, she kills herself instead, causing the puzzle box to slam shut with an explosion, destroying the cult complex and sending all the Cenobites back to hell. The movie ends with yet another reporter, sent by Amy’s boss, Charles (Simon Kunz), to investigate Amy’s disappearance. She finds the puzzle box amongst the few items recovered from the site of the explosion.

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

This is the last film that Doug Bradley returned to play his iconic role as Pinhead.

Hellraiser: Hellworld delves into meta-territory by introducing an online computer game called Hellworld in which players find themselves solving puzzles and surviving encounters with Cenobites. When a group of five friends play the game together, Adam (Stelian Urian) takes things too far and commits suicide. His remaining friends all blame themselves for not preventing his death.

Years later, they each get an invitation to a Hellworld party. After some deliberation, they decide to attend. The Host (Lance Henriksen) offers them drinks and gives them a brief tour of the mansion, which was supposedly built by the French toymaker, LeMarchand. The five friends soon find themselves separated from others, being chased and killed by Cenobites.

One of the women, Chelsea (Katheryn Winnick) discovers some items that belonged to Adam, which reveal that the Host is actually Adam’s father. He has lured the group of friends to his mansion, so he can punish them for not saving his son from his addiction to Hellworld. He admits to spiking their beverages, causing them to hallucinate the Cenobites from the game. Chelsea and Jake (Christopher Jacot) are found buried alive by emergency responders, and it is implied that Adam’s ghost is the one who called to save them. The other three friends did not survive.

The Host then finds the real puzzle box amongst his son’s belongings in the attic, and opens it, summoning the real Pinhead and other Cenobites. Pinhead acknowledges the Host’s creativity… and then the Cenobites tear him apart.

Hellraiser: Revelations (2011)

Hellraiser: Revelations is the first movie in the franchise to adopt a “found-footage” approach to the puzzle box and the Cenobites. It opens with two college friends Steven (Nick Eversman) and Nico (Jay Gillespie) on their way to Mexico for a vacation full of drunken debauchery. They are given the puzzle box by a vagrant and summon Pinhead (Stephan Smith Collins).

After their disappearance, Steven’s family members discover the video camera containing the footage. After an argument at the dinner table with her parents, and Nico’s parents, Steven’s sister, Emma (Tracey Fairaway) watches the video and finds the puzzle box with his other belongings. She fiddles with the box and her brother appears, covered in blood.

It is revealed that Nico killed Steven in Mexico and so the “Steven” in the house with the two families is actually Nico, wearing Steven’s skin. As he was dying, Steven opened the box and made a deal with the Cenobites, to become one of them, so he can exact his revenge. He shoots and kills his father, and fatally injures Emma’s father, Ross (Steven Brand).

Nico forces Emma to open the puzzle box, planning on trading her soul for his freedom. When she does, Pinhead chooses to take Nico anyway. As he is being taken, Ross shoots him with the shotgun, causing Pinhead to take Emma’s mother instead. After they’re gone, Emma is left all alone with her soon-to-be-dead father, and the puzzle box.

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

As the title suggests, Hellraiser: Judgment heavily revolves around the judgment of men for their various sins. Pinhead (Paul T. Taylor) and the newly introduced Auditor (Gary J. Tunnicliffe) character discuss how they can adapt to a world where technology impedes their ability to corrupt through sin.

Tracking down a serial killer known as the “Preceptor” who targets victims who violate the Ten Commandments, detectives Sean (Damon Carney) and David Carter (Randy Wayne) are paired up with detective Christine Egerton (Alexandra Harris) and eventually find themselves ensnared in Pinhead and the Auditor’s plans. The Auditor is from a separate faction of hell, and interrogates men based on their sins and lets them face judgment from the Stygian Inquisition.

The Auditor traps Sean at an abandoned house where he was following a lead but is saved by an angel, Jophiel. He escapes with one of the many puzzle boxes from the room he was held in. Later, when it is revealed that Sean is actually the “Preceptor,” he takes Christine and his wife, Alison, hostage. His brother, David, goes to confront him and is forced to open the puzzle box, summoning Pinhead.

Sean tries to trade David and Alison’s lives in exchange for his, but Pinhead knows that he is wanted by the Auditor and his Stygian Inquisition, so he refuses the trade. When the Auditor comes to collect Sean, the angel reappears to argue that Sean (acting as the Preceptor) is part of God’s plan to instill fear in sinners. Pinhead disregards her warnings and has Sean killed, before killing the angel also. As punishment, God exiles Pinhead from Hell, and he is forced to return to earth as a homeless vagrant.

Hellraiser (2022)

While there is no trailer yet for this reboot, it has already stirred up some controversy over the decision to cast a woman, Jamie Clayton, as Pinhead. The movie will be released exclusively on Hulu as a Hulu Original sometime this year.

