Hulu has a Halloween surprise for everyone: a new Hellraiser movie. This one is more of a reboot, as it doesn't continue with the canon or legacy of any of the ten previous entries into the franchise. It is also not a direct remake of the original 1987 Hellraiser, written and directed by Clive Barker, based off his own novella, The Hellbound Heart. This film features all new cast of characters - except, of course, for Pinhead. But the new Pinhead has some some new tricks up her sleeve.

This new Hellraiser, directed by David Bruckner, tells the story of a young woman, Riley, struggling with addiction to pills and alcohol. Her no-good boyfriend convinces her to help him steal from a seemingly abandoned storage container, belonging to a wealthy man. There is only one item, and it ends up being the Lament Configuration Box. Riley doesn't know what she is in for when she starts fiddling with it, but she is horrified when she learns. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase as Riley starts to learn about the Box, and the creatures that are chasing her: the Cenobites.

Odessa A'zion plays Riley, the young woman who discovers the Lament Configuration Box and Brandon Flynn plays Matt, her straight-laced, responsible brother, who does his best to rescue his sister, despite the havoc she brings into his life. And when it comes to the Lament Configuration Box, there is a lot of havoc involved. We spoke to the pair about their experiences with the Hellraiser franchise before taking on the roles; filming with respect towards the original Hellraiser; the use of practical effects over CGI; playing with the Lament Configuration Boxes and their importance in this movie; and talked about working with the Cenobites.

