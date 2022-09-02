Hellraiser fans, we have such sounds to show you. With the upcoming reboot just over a month away from releasing on Hulu, Collider can exclusively reveal that composer Ben Lovett (no, not the one from Mumford & Sons) has an official teaser out now of the haunting score from the film through Lakeshore Records. Moreover, the chilling soundtrack will be available digitally on October 7, the day of the film's release.

There's something hauntingly beautiful about the teaser from Lovett's score. While tension builds expertly, and it most certainly sounds like it belongs in a horror film, there's also some intrigue and mystery to be heard within. It's the perfect tone to strike when dealing with the Cenobites and the Lament Configuration given the fascination with both throughout the franchise. Adding to the intrigue, however, is the teaser image of the series' linchpin puzzle box which the music plays over. With the slow, methodical violin work that eventually builds into a more sinister sound, it teases the horrors that lie in wait in the box while still pulling intrigued onlookers in to take a peek.

Lovett has a history with Hellraiser director David Bruckner, previously collaborating with him on his previous films The Night House and The Ritual. His work can also be heard on Southbound and The Signal, two other films that saw Bruckner among others at the helm. In terms of his non-Bruckner work, he's done a number of horror films among other things with The Wolf of Snow Hollow among his most prominent credits. He's also scored the Bella Thorne-led Masquerade and the episode "Delivered" of Hulu's original Into the Dark horror anthology.

This latest trip through Hell will see a young woman struggling with addiction come across the Lament Configuration and accidentally unleash Hell on Earth with the iconic cenobites. This time around, actress Jamie Clayton will take up the mantle of Doug Bradley to play the Hellraiser mainstay Pinhead. Her take on the horror icon was recently spotlighted in a new set of images, and she looks every bit the part of The Hell Priest.

Also starring in the film are Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass. Bruckner brought in his usual collaborators Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski to pen the screenplay for the film. Clive Barker, the legendary director behind the wildly successful first Hellraiser film and the book that it's based on, is also on board to produce with Marc Toberoff, Keith Levine, and David S. Goyer who also has a credit for the film's story.

Hellraiser will see the cenobites released upon the world once again on October 7, and you can pick up the soundtrack on the same day courtesy of Lakeshore Records. Check out Lovett's work for the film below.