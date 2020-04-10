David Bruckner to Direct ‘Hellraiser’ Re-Imagining at Spyglass

The Hellraiser franchise is back and it has such sights to show you. Spyglass Media’s re-imagining of the iconic 80s horror movie will see the filmmaking team behind the Sundance horror hit The Night House reunite to take on Pinhead and the rest of those pesky sadomasochists from beyond the grave. Night House director David Bruckner, who previously helmed Netflix’s The Ritual as well as standout segments in the anthologies V/H/S and Southbound, will direct the new take on Hellraiser.Night House producer David Goyer will write the story and produce alongside Keith Levine. Night House and Super Dark Times screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are set to write the screenplay. The great horror and fantasy polymath Clive Barker wrote and directed the 1987 original film, adapting from his own novella The Hellbound Heart, which introduced horror audiences to the tantalizing tortures of the Cenobites; a demonic race of sadomasochistic creatures from a hellish dimension, led by Doug Bradley‘s iconic Pinhead.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and though they didn’t have any specifics on how Bruckner’s team is approaching the re-imagining, Spyglass is said to describe the reboot as “loyal, yet evolved.” The film production company is also currently in the works on a reboot of Wes Craven‘s beloved 90s slasher Scream.

It’s hard to know exactly what to make of this news without more information, especially considering how challenging it has been for filmmakers across generations to recapture the lightning in a bottle that was the original Hellraiser. I don’t know how long it’s been since you’ve seen the ’87 film, but that is a deeply weird, fearlessly kinky and all-around stylistically unique piece of horror cinema. Even the immediate sequel, which is still pretty dang great, couldn’t quite tap into that bizarre live wire current.

But that doesn’t mean filmmakers have stopped trying. The Hellraiser franchise has endured over the decades, with the most recent, Hellraiser: Judgment arriving in just 2018. That film was an absolutely bonkers piece of grotesquerie, pitched somewhere between Saw, Silent Hill and the Hellraiser mythology, and with a whole history of “ehhhhh” to downright terrible sequels behind them and no real lag in the release schedule to build up nostalgia, I’m curious to see what new twisted terrors Spyglass can come up with to get audiences hyped for Pinhead’s hellbound horrors once again.

