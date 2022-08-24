Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.

The 15-second teaser hardly shows any actual footage from the upcoming reboot but is stylish nonetheless. The teaser features an all-red background showcasing the face of Pinhead. The title of the film slowly passes through the iconic villain's face. It isn't clear whether the footage of Pinhead is of Clayton, or if it's archive footage from one of the earlier Hellraiser films. Since the film will be released in less than two months, it seems likely that more teasers and an official trailer that showcase actual footage from the upcoming film will be arriving sooner than later.

David Bruckner directs the new Hellraiser film from a script by frequent collaborators Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David S. Goyer also receives a story by credit on the film. Bruckner is known for directing the acclaimed horror films The Ritual and The Night House, making him a modern horror auteur of sorts. Clive Barker, who directed the original 1987 Hellraiser film and wrote the novella The Hellbound Heart in which the film is based, serves as a producer here alongside Marc Toberoff, Keith Levine, and Goyer.

The original Hellraiser is hailed by many as one of the most influential horror films of all time. The 1987 film was a commercial and critical success at the time of its release, grossing close to $15 million dollars against a budget of $1 million. The film spawned nine sequels, with seven of them starring Bradley as Pinhead, and three of them being released theatrically. Hulu’s Hellraiser is the first remake of the original film, but an HBO series of the same name is also currently being developed.

Hellraiser arrives on Hulu on October 7. Check out the new teaser down below: