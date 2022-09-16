After ten sequels released across thirty years, the Hellrasier franchise is about to be rebooted with a new "reimagined" adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart. It is no secret that the Hellraiser sequels have not been up to par with the original classic 1987 film. Many of them have been direct-to-video, some even reworking scripts to connect it to the horror franchise. Hellraiser is in need of a fresh start if the franchise ever wishes to continue, and where better to start at than the beginning?

Remakes and reboots might have a bad reputation for the horror community, but that does not mean all of them fall flat. Many horror classics are remakes themselves (John Carpenter's The Thing), often improving on the original. Some fans may ask why even make this at all, but a simple answer remains: the sequels are not working, it is time for a change. If the franchise has any chance at all at reaching the potential that is clear in the original film, going back to the roots of the story is a good place to start. It's clear that Hellraiser can be one of the most successful horror franchises, even with its many uninspired sequels. The iconic image of the lead Hell Priest Pinhead is known by all, even if they have not seen the movies. Hellraiser is already a huge part of pop culture, and it could be even bigger.

There is not much known yet about the new reboot of Hellraiser, only that it is simply a "reimagining" of Clive Barker's original story. The synopsis for the new film simply reads: “a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension." Another reveals that the Cenobites are responsible for the disappearance of her brother. While this is not exactly the same as the original plot of the novel or film, fans of those can see the connections being made for this film. This is bringing the franchise back to the small contained roots of the original story, forgetting the sequels' attempt at shifting the franchise to a more mainstream slasher. The original Hellrasier was essentially a gothic romance, centering around Julia (Clare Higgins) resurrecting her past lover Frank (Sean Chapman), the uncle of our main character Kirsty (Ashley Laurence), who was taken by the Cenobites. The essential part of the story was that of desire and its consequences harming not just the one person, but those around them. It does not look like this will be a complete shot-for-shot remake based on the synopsis, but the bones of the original story are there for this new film.

It is essential that this new reboot honors those themes, even if they are executed differently. Learned in the synopsis that our main character struggles with addiction, this could be replacing the love affair between Julia and Frank thematically. Because the core of the story dwells on desire, addiction is a close alternative route for this remake to go. It is far from the first time addiction has ever been thematically portrayed in a horror film, and it is clearly playing a large part in the story as it is mentioned in the synopsis. A large part of the torment, as well as reliability of the main character Riley (Odessa A'zion), can hinge on this one plot device for the film. This would also modernize the story, as well as add more layers to analyze after seeing the full film.

Another essential part of the story is the mystery of the missing character. The original Hellraiser starts off with Frank opening the box and being taken by the Cenobites, leaving no trace of him. This one seems to be going in a bit of a different route, as far as what has been revealed. Shifting the "Frank" character from an uncle (or brother-in-law to Julia) to a brother suggests that instead of romantic love this would focus more on familial love. It would not be surprising if the plot hinges on Riley, the sister, not being believed as she discovers what has actually happened to her brother as she tries to save him from the Cenobites. This is quite an interesting change from the original, one that could possibly work for the better. Instead of essentially rehashing the same exact plot fans know and love, it is presenting a refreshing take and creating a new experience for fans old and new. One thing that is known, watching this sister find a way to get her brother back is going to be a harrowing experience in the face of the Cenobites.

That begs one important question: is Riley the new Kirsty or the new Julia? Or a combination of both? As they have different names, these characters will not be the same from the original novel and film. However, they could be reimaginings of Kirsty, Julia, and Frank, filling similar roles but not wanting to impose on the iconic original characters. It is also equally possible that these characters are completely new, and fans will experience a totally new Hellraiser story not tied to any of the previous. It could go either way. Riley can be like Kirsty, fighting the horrors that are discovered tied to the Lament Configuration Box. Or she could possibly fill Julia's role, sacrificing others to revive her brother just as Julia did for Frank. Or they could even surprise fans with something new. Any of these could be a very interesting direction. A traditional route would give us someone more like Kirsty, a final girl to rally behind. While if she were more like Julia, it would in turn deliver a twisted story that is synonymous with the Hellraiser franchise.

The much anticipated Hellraiser reboot releases on Hulu early next month, on October 7. It looks to be a promising delight for fans of Hellraiser, no longer dragging the franchise down with uninspired direct-to-video sequels, and instead trying something new to revive it. The film stars Jamie Clayton as the iconic Hell Priest Pinhead, in a reimagining of the character that looks to be closer to the original description in the novel. This new look at what Hellraiser can accomplish may be what fans of the series have wanted for years, and what the franchise needs to go into bold new directions in the future.