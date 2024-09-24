Next month, Peacock is going to raise a little Hell. Six Hellraiser sequels are coming to the streaming service in October, for all the flesh-tearing, soul-searing horror your hellbound heart desires. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, Hellraiser V: Inferno, Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker, Hellraiser VII: Deader, and Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld will all be available to stream on October 1.

1987's Hellraiser, directed by Clive Barker, adapted his own novella, The Hellbound Heart, and introduced the horror world to the Cenobites, an enigmatic group of bondage-gear-sporting entities who blur the lines between pleasure and pain. They are summoned by solving the Lament Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, and mete out gruesome fates to all those who cross their path. They are led by Pinhead, a grim avatar of sadomasochism with an intricate pattern of pins driven into his skull; for the first eight films of the franchise, including all six movies coming to Peacock this month, he was played by British actor Doug Bradley. The first two films of the franchise follow Kristy Cotton (Ashley Laurence), who is inadvertently drawn into the nightmare world of the Cenobites by her hedonistic uncle; the subsequent sequels veered off in different directions, with several films in the series beginning life as unrelated productions before being modified to fit into the franchise.

What Are the 'Hellraiser' Sequels About?

Hell on Earth stars Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Terry Farrell as an ambitious TV reporter who investigates a series of murders connected to a nightclub owner who's just bought a disturbing artwork with a supernatural secret. Bloodline, which was the last sequel to get a theatrical release, follows the past, present, and future of the Lament Configuration; it features a young Adam Scott, a long way from Pawnee, Indiana. Inferno features Craig Sheffer as a crooked detective who finds the Lament Configuration. Inferno returns Kirsty Cotton, once more played by Laurence, to the series; the film focuses on her husband (Dean Winters), who is investigating her mysterious disappearance. Deader centers around a reporter (Kari Wuhrer) who travels to Europe to investigate a supernatural cult. Hellworld features horror legend Lance Henriksen as a mysterious man who entraps a group of friends in a sinister mansion; it also includes early roles for Henry Cavill, Katheryn Winnick, and Khary Payton.

Two more low-budget Hellraiser films followed Hellworld, neither of which featured franchise mainstay Bradley as Pinhead. The franchise was rebooted in 2002, with Jamie Clayton taking over the role of Pinhead; the film received mixed reviews, but Clayton's performance was well-regarded.

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, Hellraiser V: Inferno, Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker, Hellraiser VII: Deader, and Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld will all be available to stream on Peacock on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.