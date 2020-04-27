A ‘Hellraiser’ Series Is Coming to HBO from David Gordon Green, Ya Pinhead

Y’know what we could all use during these troubled times? Some light, easy, feel-good entertainment. What’s that? Per Deadline, HBO is developing a Hellraiser TV series based on Clive Barker‘s notorious, graphically violent, gothically vulgar horror property? Hmm. Well. I guess that works, too.

Best known from Barker’s 1987 horror classic, based on his own 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser has since spawned a multiple feature-film franchise, and embedded Pinhead, the leading monstrous Cenobite who’s got, well, pins in his head into our cultural consciousness alongside luminaries like Jason and Michael Myers. And speaking of Michael Myers, it’s David Gordon Green, who recently helmed the well-regarded Halloween reboot for the big screen, who will be directing many of the initial episodes, including the pilot.

The new Hellraiser series comes from genre maestros Michael Dougherty (Trick r’ Treat, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Heroes) — I for one am excited to see Dougherty in a prime creative position, as I find even his more accessible works like Krampus stuffed with gleefully unbridled, imaginative horrors, and the idea of him going off the leash in the world of Hellraiser, all lensed by Green’s impeccable widescreen photography, really excites me. Their take on the material is not a remake but rather a continuation, operating under the assumption that we’re all familiar with the Hellraiser mythology, the Cenobites under Pinhead ravaging humanity with a desire to balance good with pure evil. I’m a huge Hellraiser-head, and this take really excites me: If this crew simply wants to make a case-of-the-week procedural where the Cenobites fuck up new folks every episode, I’m in.

Green, Dougherty, and Verheiden all serve as executive producers alongside Dan and Andrew Farah (Ready Player One), Roy Lee (It), Lawrence Kuppin (Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth), David Salzman (MADtv), Eric Gardner (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), Danny McBride (Halloween), Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones), Brandon James (Vice Principals), and Adam Salzman (MADtv).

If you’re craving for more heads to stick pins in, check out the intel on the unrelated, upcoming big-screen take on Hellraiser.