Return to the twisted world of 'Hellraiser' with these familiar faces.

Hellraiser (2022) is the long-awaiting and highly-coveted reboot of the classic horror franchise that scary movie gurus absolutely adore. The film brings a new cast of characters and a new plot line while sticking true to its roots.

The new film is actually the 11th installment of the Hellraiser franchise overall. So far, the reception has been positive, and fans have enjoyed the new, more modern addition. The new cast of characters, however, takes the cake as one of the standouts of this film.

Jamie Clayton

Jamie Clayton is an American actor who plays the frightening Pinhead in the 2022 Hellraiser reboot. Clayton is best known for her work in the Netflix series Sense8, which portrays Nomi Marks.

She also appeared in the third season of Designated Survivor as Sasha Booker and Tess Van De Berg in The L Word: Generation Q. For fans of Bojack Horseman, she voiced the character of Mom Donkey!

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A’zion plays Riley McKendry in the new Hellraiser film. She is still a fairly young actor and has a bright future ahead of her. She is most well-known for her role as Joey Del Marco in Netflix’s short-lived series Grand Army. A’zion also had a main role in the CBS series Fam, where she played Shannon.

She has a huge array of future productions lined up in front of her, including upcoming films like Pools, The Inhabitant, and Good Girl Jane.

Drew Starkey

Hellraiser’s Trevor is played by Drew Starkey. Starkey is best known for playing Garrett Laughlin in the Love, Simon universe and also Rafe Cameron in the hit Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks.

He was also seen in Netflix’s star-studded film The Devil All the Time. Starkey is currently filming a new movie titled The Other Zoey, which is set to be released in 2022.

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn plays Matt McKendry in the new Hellraiser. Flynn portrayed the character Justin Foley in the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

He also has a main role in the film Looks That Kill and had a recurring role in RyanMurphy’s Ratched, along with the incomparable Sarah Paulson. Flynn will be seen in the upcoming miniseries Manhuntas Edwin Stanton Jr.

Goran Višnjić

Goran Višnjić is a Croatian-American actor who has appeared in both American and British films and television series. Višnjić is best known for his role as Dr. Luka Kovac in ER and Garcia Flynn in Timeless.

He played Vincent Kelly in the hit NBC series This is Us and Nikola Tesla in Doctor Who. For fans of The Boys, he played Alistair Adana in season 2.

Aoife Hinds

In Hellraiser, Aoife Hinds plays Nora. Hinds has been seen in numerous television series and films. She played Helen in the hit television series Normal People, had a featured role as Mae Chung in Derry Girls, and portrayed Gaby Chadwell in The Long Call series.

In terms of the future, she is involved in both Fetishize Meand Cottontail.

Selina Lo

Selina Lo plays The Gasp in the 2022 Hellraiser film. Lo is best known for playing Tsukai in The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption. She’s also been seen in Boss Level as Guan Yin and Winter Dream as Shu Yang.

Future plans are unknown at the current moment, but it’s a fair bet that Lo will be up to amazing things.

Adam Faison

Adam Faison plays Colin, Matt’s boyfriend, in Hellraiser. He is most known for his role as Alex in Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

He also had a role in Grace and Frankie as Bob, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as a Teenage Jasper Sitwell, and The Secret Life of Muni Long. Faison will appear in Howdy, Neighbor! as Jack Flash, and Sweet Dreams as Stew.

Kit Clarke

Kit Clarke plays Joey, a sex worker who falls victim to Voight in Hellraiser. Clarke is relatively new to the industry.

In the series Get Even, as Logan and Leonardo as Jacopo Saltarelli. He will be seen in Lost and Found in Paris as Rupert.

Hiam Abbass

Hiam Abbass plays Serena Menaker, Voight’s lawyer in Hellraiser. Abbass is a Palestinian actor and is quite well-known. Perhaps her best-known current credit is her role as Marcia Roy in Succession.

She also plays Maysa Hassan inRamy. She is also known for being in quite a number of international films, many of those being French. Abbass is currently filming season 4 of Succession, and it should be released in the near future.

