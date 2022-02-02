Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be returning to Hell's Kitchen. Fox has announced that the network has renewed the series for Seasons 21 and 22. In the series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy, run by Ramsay, to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. The winner must consistently choose the right ingredients. The grand prize is an absurd amount of money, including chef positions at some of Ramsay's most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of Hell's Kitchen winner.

The series first premiered on Fox in 2005. A British version of the series, which Ramsay also appeared in, aired on ITV from 2004-2009. Some of the series' notable winners include: Rock Harper (Season 3), Christina Machamer (Season 4), and Christina Wilson (Season 10). The show's most recent season (Season 20) concluded in September 2021 with Trenton Garvey as the winner. "Hell's Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered," said Rob Wade (President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials for Fox Entertainment). "In fact, it's the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to Fox, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We'd like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn't be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons."

Ramsay also currently hosts the Fox series MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, as well as the popular Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back. His latest series for Fox, Next Level Chef, premiered earlier this year. Ramsay also previously hosted Fox's Kitchen Nightmares (which ran from 2007-2014), in which he would spend a week trying to revive struggling restaurants. He also hosted Hotel Hell (which ran from 2012-2016 on Fox), which had a similar premise to Kitchen Nightmares.

Ramsay is also an executive producer for Hell's Kitchen. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer also executive produce the series. Hell's Kitchen was the #1 cooking show on television across broadcast and cable last season. The series also had its most streamed cycles yet for Seasons 19 and 20 on Hulu and FoxNow.

No official date has been announced for the premiere of Hell's Kitchen Season 21 on Fox. In the meantime, fans can currently stream the series' previous seasons on Tubi.

